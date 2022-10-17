ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights teachers reach tentative contract agreement with schools

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Garfield Heights Teachers Association, they have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Garfield Heights City Schools. The Garfield Heights Teachers Association released the following statement about the agreement. Around 5:00 this evening, after almost nine hours of negotiations, the bargaining teams...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com

Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
cleveland19.com

University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Princeton University student from Cleveland found dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The missing Princeton University student from Cleveland was found dead Thursday afternoon, according to reports from CBS News. 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found dead on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Ewunetie’s body showed ‘no...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

First Energy to donate nearly 1,000 trees to Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is coordinating with Cleveland Metroparks to donate and plant nearly 1,000 trees at the Euclid Creek Reservation this month, according to a press release from First Energy. Employees of FirstEnergy will plant a variety of potted hardwood trees during tree-planting events on October 21 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH

