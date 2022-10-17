Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights teachers reach tentative contract agreement with schools
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Garfield Heights Teachers Association, they have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Garfield Heights City Schools. The Garfield Heights Teachers Association released the following statement about the agreement. Around 5:00 this evening, after almost nine hours of negotiations, the bargaining teams...
cleveland19.com
‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
OSHP: 'Contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility over
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
clevelandurbannews.com
Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com
Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
cleveland19.com
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville School District ask residents to vote ‘Yes’ on 2 tax levies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The money from Issue 6 will fund a new high school, new elementary school, a performing arts center and more. This would cost a homeowner $25.23 per month for a $100,000 house. Assistant Superintendent David Pritt is urging residents to say, “Yes.”. “Our elementary is...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Friday.
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
cleveland19.com
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
cleveland19.com
University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
cleveland19.com
$500,000 bond for inmate accused of attacking guard at Massillon juvenile correctional center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old inmate accused of assaulting a guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon was in court on Friday morning. The Massillon Municipal Court judge set bond at $500,000 during the arraignment for Demetrice Taylor. According to court records, Taylor is accused of...
cleveland19.com
Missing Princeton University student from Cleveland found dead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The missing Princeton University student from Cleveland was found dead Thursday afternoon, according to reports from CBS News. 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found dead on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Ewunetie’s body showed ‘no...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
cleveland19.com
First Energy to donate nearly 1,000 trees to Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is coordinating with Cleveland Metroparks to donate and plant nearly 1,000 trees at the Euclid Creek Reservation this month, according to a press release from First Energy. Employees of FirstEnergy will plant a variety of potted hardwood trees during tree-planting events on October 21 and...
cleveland19.com
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
cleveland19.com
Man convicted for raping child under 13 years old multiple times in span of nearly 3 years
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after being found guilty of raping a child under 13 years old multiple times in a time span of nearly three years, according to Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. The...
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
Comments / 0