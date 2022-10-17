ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

UPDATE: E-Motorcycle Rider Ran Red Light Before Fatal Crash At GWB, Authorities Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

UPDATE: A motorcyclist ran a red light and was killed when he crashed into a Port Authority police car near the George Washington Bridge as the morning rush was beginning, authorities said.

The officer had a green light on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard while responding to a call when the electric bike slammed into it on Lemoine Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17, Port Authority Police Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The operator of the northbound motorcycle was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:27 a.m., New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

The victim's name was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The officer, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

State law requires the state Attorney General's Office to investigate all deaths in New Jersey that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas.

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury.

The grand jury reviews a host of evidence -- including witness interviews, body and dashcam video, and forensic and autopsy results -- to determine whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Seasoned Skydiver, 37, Dies In NJ Accident

A 37-year-old Michigan man identified in news reports as a skydiving master died in a skydiving accident in Hunterdon County.Brandon M. Jackson was lying in a field near the airport runway when first responders arrived to the crash near the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria on Friday, Oct…
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Motel Shooting Investigated On Jersey Shore

There was a shooting at a motel on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, October 21, members of the Belmar Police Department responded to the Belmar Motor Lodge on Route 35 on a report of gunfire. First responders found a woman who had sustained a...
BELMAR, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bullet Fired Through Bank Window, Route 208 Closed

Route 208 was temporarily shut down in both directions after someone apparently fired a shot through the window of the Bank of America building in Glen Rock.Police found a bullet hole in the fourth-floor window at the bank's wealth management and private banking office building on Harristown Road a…
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
387K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy