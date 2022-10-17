UPDATE: E-Motorcycle Rider Ran Red Light Before Fatal Crash At GWB, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A motorcyclist ran a red light and was killed when he crashed into a Port Authority police car near the George Washington Bridge as the morning rush was beginning, authorities said.

The officer had a green light on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard while responding to a call when the electric bike slammed into it on Lemoine Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17, Port Authority Police Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The operator of the northbound motorcycle was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:27 a.m., New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

The victim's name was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The officer, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

State law requires the state Attorney General's Office to investigate all deaths in New Jersey that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas.

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury.

The grand jury reviews a host of evidence -- including witness interviews, body and dashcam video, and forensic and autopsy results -- to determine whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.