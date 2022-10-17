ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

James Corden Grovels, Is Forgiven After Being Banned From NYC Restaurant

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6tnf_0iciTLcx00
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

Famed restaurateur and Instagram maven Keith McNally has revoked his ban on James Corden from one of his restaurants after the late-night host apologized over allegations of rude behavior toward staff.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally confirmed, welcoming him back to the restaurant while claiming all is forgiven.

In an Instagram post on Monday, McNally complimented Corden as a “hugely gifted comedian” before ripping into the Brit as “a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

The French restaurant, located in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, is a hotbed of celebrity sightings, with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Sienna Miller among its regular clientele.

“I don’t often 86 a customer, [but] today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh,” McNally wrote in his post, before detailing two unfortunate outbursts by Corden that were written up by the restaurant’s managers.

In one of the reports, an unnamed manager recounted a time in June when Corden allegedly found a hair in his dish and showed it to another manager, identified only as “G.”

“Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that,’” the manager wrote.

In another instance dated Oct. 9, Corden allegedly called over a server to complain about his wife’s egg yolk omelet, which was apparently tainted by a bit of egg white. That same day, Corden was in town for The New Yorker Festival, where he had an hour-long chat with writer Rachel Syme.

“The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad,” the manager shared, according to McNally. “That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!’”

Representatives for Corden and McNally did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

In a follow-up post Monday night on Instagram, McNally said Corden “just called me and apologized profusely.” McNally said that he had “fucked up myself more than most people” and that he strongly believe in second chances.

He joked: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not, he said.”

“But... anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden.”

He ended with: “All is Forgiven. xx.”

Back in April, Corden announced that he’ll be stepping down as host of The Late Late Show on CBS next year, adding that he’d been thinking of leaving for “a long time.” The actor and comedian, who appeared in 2019’s Cats and last year’s remake of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, has hosted the late-night show since 2015.

McNally is the owner of several high-profile restaurants in Manhattan, including Pastis, Morandi, and Minetta Tavern. The restaurateur is known for his off-kilter and brutally honest Instagram account, where he occasionally shares anecdotes from his restaurants as well as his occasionally controversial opinions on current events, including his continued support for friend and frequent restaurant guest Woody Allen.

Last year, McNally banned Graydon Carter from his restaurants after the former Vanity Fair editor made a reservation for 12 people at Morandi but didn’t show up, even after extra staff was called in to help with service.

“I’ll tell you one thing,” McNally wrote on Instagram at the time. “That fancy fucker will never be allowed to make a reservation at one of my restaurants again. Never.”

Carter later called McNally’s post “deranged” in an interview with People .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 36

Kathleen Rodrigues
5d ago

He is rude all of the time on his show. I don't like him. Not funny. He needs to go back to the UK. Buh Bye!

Reply(1)
22
Anne Shea
5d ago

Rarely, I comment on the stars but- This is so sad to upset staff. I have so many jobs. Daycare teacher, cleaning hotels, just to many to name! I have done waitressing for years! I have been mistreated by anyone and everyone. You stand there, and r being paid to be abused. if you r lucky your boss will come to bat for you. A customer put a crumb in his water, and demanded a free meal. Didn't go over well with my boss. Shame Shame on you!!!💔💔💔💔

Reply
8
shinebox
5d ago

I thought this loser went back to the UK? O that’s right nobody finds him funny there either

Reply
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmagazine.com

Olivia Wilde Gives the People What They Want: Her Salad Dressing Recipe

Do you know what they say goes great with a Negroni Sbagliato (with prosecco)? A salad with Olivia Wilde’s special dressing. This week, the Internet reminded us of its impressively short attention span (and odd obsession with quirky celebrity food and beverage preferences) when it moved right on from Emma D’Arcy’s sexually charged drink order (and even past James Corden’s wife’s yolk-only omelet) and became laser-focused on Wilde and the salad she reportedly made to woo Harry Styles.
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy