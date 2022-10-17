ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Roundup: Tennessee Slays Alabama in Game of the Year

By Hunter Shelton
 5 days ago

There might be a new favorite to win the SEC.

SCORES (Rankings reflect the Oct. 9 AP Poll)

Auburn 34, No. 9 Ole Miss 48

Arkansas 52 , BYU 35

Vanderbilt 0, No. 1 Georgia 55

No. 3 Alabama 49, No. 6 Tennessee 52

LSU 45 , Florida 35

No. 16 Mississippi State 17, No. 22 Kentucky 27

TOP STORYLINES

- Dedicating this entire section to Tennessee. I mean, wow. I never thought I'd see the day that a team would hang 52 points on an Alabama defense. Hendon Hooker has my vote for the Heisman, Josh Huepel has my vote for Coach of the Year, Tennessee damn well might beat Georgia in Athens and go to the SEC Championship game. Jaylin Hyatt was unstoppable, the offense in general was beautiful to watch. Bama's defense might not be as good as its ever been, but that's still a really quality group that gave up chunk play after chunk play to the Vols. I was in the camp of believing that this was the game where everyone thought Bama was going to finally go down, but Nick Saban was going to remind everybody around the nation, once again, why the Crimson Tide are who they are. I was wrong, and honestly, it feels good to see a loss next to Alabama's name. College football is better when Tennessee is in the mix, and the environment inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday is a perfect example for why. Feels safe to say that that's one of the three best college football games i've ever laid my eyes on.

IT JUST MEANS...LESS

-Mississippi State got too "dumb, fat and happy," according to Mike Leach. Being at the Kroger Field press box on Saturday, I was appalled by all of the penalties via both Miss State and Kentucky. The difference turned out to be that the Bulldogs decided to remain undisciplined in the second half, while the Wildcats cleaned up their act. After being one of the hottest teams in the country, Miss State now gets to get ready for another road trip...to Tuscaloosa. Have fun!

-Auburn. That offensive line. That defensive line minus Derrick Hall when he's around. That quarterback situation. That head coach. Boy is it not fun to watch. At least the Tigers put up some points against Ole Miss. My main takeaway from this game is I firmly believe Lane Kiffin would jump ship to The Plains if given the opportunity. Oh, and the Iron Bowl might be really bad this season.

- Way to give it the ol' college try, Vanderbilt. I'm proud of you.

WEEK EIGHT POWER RANKINGS

  1. Tennessee
  2. Georgia
  3. Alabama
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Kentucky
  6. LSU
  7. Mississippi State
  8. Arkansas
  9. Texas A&M
  10. South Carolina
  11. Florida
  12. Missouri
  13. Auburn
  14. Vanderbilt

WEEK EIGHT SCHEDULE

  • UT Martin (4-2) at Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) - Noon EST
  • Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) - 3:30
  • Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC) - 4:00
  • Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) - 7:00
  • Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) - 7:30

