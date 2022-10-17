ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

First EV charging station in Marshfield installed at Wildwood Park

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of a program by General Motors, electric vehicle owners passing through the Marshfield area now have another option to charge their vehicles. GM’s goal is to install 40,000 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural, and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs

Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules

(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Warm Sunday, much needed rain early in the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are moving toward the later stages of October and the days of warm weather will become less likely in the weeks ahead. No less, Sunday is the day to take advantage of the sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, along with a southerly breeze. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
WAUSAU, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022

Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Man Found Dead

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1956, 12 black teenagers, who became known as “The Clinton 12,” attended the first integrated public high school in Tennessee. Before that, the students were told to go to school 20 miles away. On Oct. 25, one of those students will share her...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

How to request an absentee ballot before the November election

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re trying to avoid the polls this election, absentee voting may be the right option for you. Absentee ballots are for voters who are unable to make it to polling stations. There are several factors that determine who can request and receive an absentee...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
EDGAR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Tribal Police seize guns, large amount of meth in Keshena search

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police seized drugs and guns during a search warrant on Southeast Bass Lake Road in Keshena, the result of an “extensive investigation” by officers. The warrant was executed on Oct. 15. Six adults were booked into the Menominee Tribal jail. A juvenile...
KESHENA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy