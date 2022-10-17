Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Wilke’s Dairy Farm bouncing back from tough pumpkin harvest last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of the year when families come out to local farms to grab their favorite pumpkin. After a rough 2021, Wilke’s Dairy Farm in Wausau says they’re seeing a fruitful harvest. “This is probably one of the best crops we’ve had....
WSAW
First EV charging station in Marshfield installed at Wildwood Park
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of a program by General Motors, electric vehicle owners passing through the Marshfield area now have another option to charge their vehicles. GM’s goal is to install 40,000 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural, and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
WSAW
Outdoor spaces are latest building trend, many featured at 2022 Parade of Homes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Contemporary building and design trends will be at the forefront of the 2022 Parade of Homes. The Wausau Area Builders Association will host the event from Oct. 20-22 at various locations around the area. This year’s event features five distinctive new homes. This is the...
WSAW
RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training
CHILI, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the agriculture industry, you are 8-10 times more likely to die on the job than the average U.S. worker. But for RF-Dash and the National Farm Medicine Center, their mission is to prevent those fatalities from ever occurring in the first place.
WSAW
Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm Sunday, much needed rain early in the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are moving toward the later stages of October and the days of warm weather will become less likely in the weeks ahead. No less, Sunday is the day to take advantage of the sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, along with a southerly breeze. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022
Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
WSAW
Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
WSAW
Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1956, 12 black teenagers, who became known as “The Clinton 12,” attended the first integrated public high school in Tennessee. Before that, the students were told to go to school 20 miles away. On Oct. 25, one of those students will share her...
WSAW
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
WSAW
How to request an absentee ballot before the November election
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re trying to avoid the polls this election, absentee voting may be the right option for you. Absentee ballots are for voters who are unable to make it to polling stations. There are several factors that determine who can request and receive an absentee...
WSAW
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
WBAY Green Bay
Tribal Police seize guns, large amount of meth in Keshena search
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police seized drugs and guns during a search warrant on Southeast Bass Lake Road in Keshena, the result of an “extensive investigation” by officers. The warrant was executed on Oct. 15. Six adults were booked into the Menominee Tribal jail. A juvenile...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
wearegreenbay.com
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
Comments / 0