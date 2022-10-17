Read full article on original website
San Angelo PD: Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after police say she led them in a pursuit that ended up in a crash into a patrol unit in an apartment complex parking lot. A San Angelo Police Department release said shortly after midnight, an SAPD patrol...
One hospitalized after truck runs stop sign
Running a stop sign sent one driver to the hospital in San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon.
20-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Saturday in San Angelo. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old man was seriously injured due to the accident.
San Angelo LIVE!
Jury Sees Body Cam Footage from Deadly Gruesome San Angelo Crash
SAN ANGELO – The jury trial of Antonio Gonzales for a crash that killed three teenagers in San Angelo began on Monday. Gonzales is charged with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of evading arrest that caused death for a crash that occurred on Mar. 19, 2021. Gonzales is accused of running from police before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of W. Avenue N and S. Bryant. Gonzales was 17 at the time. Others in the crash included a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 12-year-old male.
BOOKING REPORT: Manslaughter Suspect Returns to Jail for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 20 arrests including the following: Mason Fulton was arrested for…
San Angelo LIVE!
Long Term Care Taker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Elderly San Angelo Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – A long time care taker was sentenced on Friday for stealing money from an elderly San Angelo woman. According to court documents, on Oct. 14, Christina Joy Hollis AKA Christina Watkins, 51, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to two counts of debit card abuse against an elderly woman.
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
San Angelo LIVE!
City Eyes Moving the Landfill
SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
San Angelo LIVE!
Everything We Know About the Future of San Angelo's Former China Garden Restaurant
SAN ANGELO – For weeks now crews have been working on San Angelo's former China Garden Restaurant on the corner of College Hills and Loop 306. China Garden was forced to close in 2018 after the owner Ai Shu Cheng was found guilty of filing false income tax reports to the IRS. In an article published in Apr. of 2017 by San Angelo LIVE! we pulled finance reports. In those reports it was found out that Cheng under reported his income multiple times.
