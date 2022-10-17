ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Ronald Reagan Highway crash in Springfield Twp.

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
A 45-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed Sunday on Ronald Reagan Highway.

Springfield Township police said they responded at 5:16 p.m. to the 26.2 mile marker on the highway for a report of a crash.

There, they found motorcyclist Malachi Terry, of Cincinnati, injured.

He was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Township Police Department's traffic safety division at 513-729-1300.

