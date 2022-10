Update 6:49: Wendi has been found

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes.

If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip.

