Atlantic City man pleads guilty in drug-induced death

An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death of a man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said.

Ramon Rivera, 51, also admitted to distribution of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and another man were found unresponsive inside Haps Laundromat on Sept. 23, 2020.

Rivera worked at the laundromat.

Isidro Arenas, 39, of Atlantic City, also was found unresponsive, but was resuscitated with medical intervention by first responders, Reynolds said.

An investigation found that Rivera sold the men a fatal combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

He was indicted, but could not be found last year, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a release at the time.

Rivera faces 10 years in prison under the plea agreement. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 28.

The investigation was cooperative between the Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit.