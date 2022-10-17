Read full article on original website
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
thisisraleigh.com
Unforgettable Date Experience in Johnston County, NC (40-mins from Raleigh)
Are you looking for unique date ideas with your special person? And are you growing tired of the same old options in the Raleigh area and looking for new experiences close by? Allow us to introduce you to Johnston County. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime dates, Craig and I are...
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Gabby
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a spunky girl who will brighten up your day, look no further than Gabby!. Saving Graces says gabby was found on the first day of school by some students. Luckily, one of the teachers was an experienced saving graces foster mom!. The...
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
WITN
Day one of Mumfeast and Ghostwalk begins in downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ghostwalk and Artwalk are partnering for a fun-filled weekend for Mumfeast on Friday. Downtown streets in New Bern will be closed Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event begins Friday at 6 p.m. with dining and live music on the Pepsi...
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
North Carolina Community 'Battling' Ducks That 'Poop Everywhere'
One neighbor said the ducks have taken over the community's ponds.
WITN
Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
newbernnow.com
Havelock Marching Rams to Host 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department and the Havelock Band Boosters will host the 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, one of the premier HS Marching Band competitions in eastern NC and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year 22 high-school marching bands, both local and from across North Carolina, will compete for the Grand Champion Trophy. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:24 p.m.
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park
October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
WITN
Early voting off to busy start in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early voting at one location in Pitt County got off to a busy start this morning. People were lined up at the voting location at Alice Keene Park, where election officials say the turnout has been “great”. Early voting, or one-stop voting, continues until...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Elections officials report steady turnout for first day of early voting
CARTERET COUNTY — There was a steady stream of voters at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, one of three early voting sites in the county that opened Thursday for the 2022 statewide general election. There had been 138 ballots cast by 11 a.m. at Fort Benjamin Park, according to...
