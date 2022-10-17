Read full article on original website
Miss Brenda
5d ago
This is disgusting to hear. I have a special needs daughter and this is just heart breaking I'm glad they were caught
Cheryl Baker
5d ago
Please give them some jail time. It must be made clear that behavior is illegal.🙏
cg rooster
5d ago
Punishment should be 6 months in a hospital for special needs kids and have them changing diapers on the adults. YUMMY!
Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint
The person of interest backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the driveway of a home, followed the victim into his house at gunpoint, and stole an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry from a Phoenix home.
AZFamily
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A months-long investigation uncovered an owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop selling thousands of Fentanyl pills to undercover officers, police say. The owner of Green Trail Smoke Shop, 31-year-old Casey Lonnie Thornton, and 29-year-old Davonte Jacoree Williams, an employee, were arrested on Thursday.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
AZFamily
Police say suspect in UArizona shooting sent emails warning of "catastrophic consequences"
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
Maricopa police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted woman while driving her home
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse, trespassing, and impersonating law enforcement has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting a woman he had driven home. Nathan Whipple, 28, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was attempting to...
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
12news.com
Police: Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train
PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after being shot while on the Valley Metro Light Rail in downtown Phoenix, police said. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near 1st Avenue and West Van Buren Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
Man shot on Valley Metro train in downtown Phoenix
A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on a Valley Metro train Saturday morning in downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale PD warns residents about phone scam where fraudsters pretend to be police employees
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Authorities in Scottsdale are warning residents of a current phone scam where people are pretending to be police employees. Officials say the scammers are using phone software to make it look like they are calling from the Scottsdale Police Department. The fraudster then tells people they have...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
AZFamily
Report missing loved ones to Phoenix police during “Missing in Arizona Day”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its 9th annual “Missing in Arizona Day” on Saturday. The event will be an opportunity for community members to talk with detectives and make detailed police reports for any loved ones who have gone missing. The event will...
Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago. Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made
PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
ABC 15 News
Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash
MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
shtfpreparedness.com
Police capture woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K and smashed in clerk’s face with a brick
SHTFPreparedness may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. In early August, two women robbed a Circle K in Phoenix. In an effort to steal cash, alcohol, and cigarettes, they nearly robbed a man of his life. While one suspect was detained later that month, the other remained at large until Tuesday, when Phoenix police finally tracked her down.
Phoenix PD asking families to provide more info related to missing person cases
Phoenix Police Department says it is hosting an event on Saturday in an effort to reunite missing people with their families.
KTAR News
