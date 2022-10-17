Read full article on original website
2 Delaware County Businesses Named Top 100 Places to Work in U.S. by Fortune Magazine
Two Delaware County businesses made Fortune Magazine’s 2021 top 100 Places to Work in the US, despite disruptions from the pandemic, writes Michael Tanenbaum for phillyvoice.com. Newtown Township-based IT company, SAP America, moved up to No. 29, moving up 30 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 59.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
Real Estate Market’s Tricky Right Now for Buyers and Sellers
Buyers and sellers are both afraid to enter the real estate market right now and that’s causing some instability, said real estate broker Richard Strahm. Rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty from inflation and recession fears are slowing the housing market down in the Philadelphia region, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 37 West 7th Street, #2 | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 37 West 6th Street, #2 in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this freshly and beautifully renovated bi-level apartment in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Move upstairs from the rear and walk into your brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, plenty of white shaker cabinetry, and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout. Past the bright living room is a nicely sized bedroom with a built-in closet. The unit also includes a discreet stacked washer/dryer in the living room closet. Completing the main floor is a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower with custom tile surrounds, a white vanity, and a beautiful exposed brick wall. On the second floor, a second bedroom boasts a large closet! The home has ductless air conditioning and heating units. Located close to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and has easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
Delaware County Leadership: Rebecca Rhynhart, Controller of City of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart, City Controller of Philadelphia, spoke with DELCO Today about her childhood in Abington and the lessons she learned from working at a pet store and aquarium as a teenager. She also talked about her “non-linear” career path, from working for a publishing company to almost joining the Peace Corps, to overseeing government finance, before being elected city controller.
Kennett Square Gets Medical Marijuana Dispensary Amid Drought in Area
Image via Richard L. Gaw, Chester County Press. Medical marijuana dispensary PA Options for Wellness opened its fifth location in Kennett Square. This Harrisburg-based company offers a collection of cannabis products from flowers to lozenges, writes Richard Gaw for Chester County Press.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
Meridian Bank Supports Opening of First All-Ages Community Center
While Meridian Bank offers a full range of banking services and specializes in commercial as well as residential loans, the bank is also an active member within the community that takes care to join in local events.
Chester Still Bucking Gun Violence Trend Thanks to Initiative
The Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods (CPSN) continues to have a positive impact in the city of Chester even as gun violence elsewhere makes the daily news. At a press conference Thursday, officials gathered to give a progress report on the program.
Delaware County Residential Real Estate Pace Slows a Bit
The residential real estate market in Delaware County is changing, but it’s a move that’s actually returning it to normal, say some real estate experts. That hasn’t stopped people from worrying, asking brokers if we are in a recession, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Delaware County Leadership: Matin Haghkar, Owner of RE/MAX Plus
Matin Haghkar, Owner of RE/MAX Plus (Bridgeport and Philadelphia), PHL Abstract, Wize Mortgage, and Team Leader of The Haghkar Group, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Montgomery and Chester County and how hardship growing up pushed him to become an entrepreneur.
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides
So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
Philadelphia city controller calls for complete revamp of PPD
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart releases a report Tuesday on the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget, an audit that has been in the works for eight months at the request of City Council members.
Philadelphia Among Peer Cities Most Heavily Reliant on Eds and Meds Economy
Innovative technology in a modern hospital operating room futuristic medical interface concept Keeping a close monitor on the patient's statImage via iStock. A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that higher education institutions and hospitals power close to 13 percent of the economy in the Philadelphia region, write Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea for Axios.
Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills Releases Final PA Pride Beer for 2022
Image via Deer Creek Malthouse Facebook page. The fourth and final PA Pride beer for 2022, PA Pride 8.0, comes from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills, writes Franki Rudnesky for Philly Voice.
