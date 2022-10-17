Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Cade Museum gets $25,000 donation from Adria Petty in memory of her father Tom Petty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention, located at 811 South Main St., received a gift of $25,000 from Adria Petty, who is the daughter of musician and Gainesville native Tom Petty. "My dad loved his childhood here, and he had two working parents — the...
mycbs4.com
Middle schooler accused of stealing from grandma and giving Marion County classmates $10K
Marion County — The Marion County Sheriff's office says a 14-year-old Marion County middle schooler was giving out hundreds of dollars to classmates. They say this happened at Lake Weir Middle School, in Summerfield, on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office accuses the girl of distributing more than $10,000 to her...
mycbs4.com
Gun found in Marion County High School bathroom
---- Forest High School in Ocala went into a lock-down, after someone found a gun in a bathroom, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office says the school went into a lockdown as a precaution, while deputies ensure there is no further threat to students and staff. MCSO...
mycbs4.com
Box truck catches fire on I-75 in High Springs
Alachua County — A truck caught fire on I-75 south, at mile marker 402 in High Springs, around 2:30 this afternoon. FHP says no one was injured and they're not sure what caused the fire. High Springs Fire Rescue reported a northbound lane was blocked for about thirty minutes....
mycbs4.com
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
mycbs4.com
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
mycbs4.com
Columbia County 16-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies say Ashlynn Cox has been found and is safe. Deputies say an anonymous tip lead them to 16-year-old Ashlynn Cox and 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla in Jacksonville. A spokesperson for the sheriffs office says the suspect, Jesse is in custody in Duval county. Columbia County Sheriff's Office...
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe Volleyball beats North Marion claims the district crown
Cheers of joy can be heard across the arena as the Santa Fe Lady Raiders took down the North Marion Colts at their home floor. Santa Fe took on the North Marion today at 7 p.m. with their District Title up for grabs. The Raiders swept the Colts 3-0 and...
mycbs4.com
UF student senate condemns sole presidential nominee process
In less than two weeks, the University of Florida Board of Trustees are scheduled to consider Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse as the next UF president. A search committee named the republican the only finalist for the job. Jonathan Stephens is a student senator at UF. He says student senators want...
mycbs4.com
Bradford dominates Dunnellon football improve to 8-0
Bradford football team played against Dunnellon today at home. The Tornadoes rank 9th best in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association and also remain undefeated with a 7-0 record. The first quarter was a steady flow of offense for the Tornadoes as they scored two touchdowns at...
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne Hornets keep their streak alive beats North Marion Colts
The Hornets took on the Colts on their home turf tonight at 7 p.m. The team is undefeated so far with a perfect 6-0 record but the Colts also have 6 wins under their belt but with 2 losses. The defense was the name of the game, In the first...
