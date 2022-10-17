ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mycbs4.com

Gun found in Marion County High School bathroom

---- Forest High School in Ocala went into a lock-down, after someone found a gun in a bathroom, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office says the school went into a lockdown as a precaution, while deputies ensure there is no further threat to students and staff. MCSO...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Box truck catches fire on I-75 in High Springs

Alachua County — A truck caught fire on I-75 south, at mile marker 402 in High Springs, around 2:30 this afternoon. FHP says no one was injured and they're not sure what caused the fire. High Springs Fire Rescue reported a northbound lane was blocked for about thirty minutes....
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County

Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Columbia County 16-year-old found safe after Amber Alert

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies say Ashlynn Cox has been found and is safe. Deputies say an anonymous tip lead them to 16-year-old Ashlynn Cox and 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla in Jacksonville. A spokesperson for the sheriffs office says the suspect, Jesse is in custody in Duval county. Columbia County Sheriff's Office...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UF student senate condemns sole presidential nominee process

In less than two weeks, the University of Florida Board of Trustees are scheduled to consider Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse as the next UF president. A search committee named the republican the only finalist for the job. Jonathan Stephens is a student senator at UF. He says student senators want...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Bradford dominates Dunnellon football improve to 8-0

Bradford football team played against Dunnellon today at home. The Tornadoes rank 9th best in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association and also remain undefeated with a 7-0 record. The first quarter was a steady flow of offense for the Tornadoes as they scored two touchdowns at...
DUNNELLON, FL

