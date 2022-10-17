Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Strep throat: What to know and how to differentiate from COVID-19
Dr. Matthew Weissman of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share some helpful tips on identifying strep throat and how to treat it. Strep throat: What to know and how to differentiate …. Dr. Matthew Weissman of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel...
WKRN
Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week
Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed. Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past …. Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed. Clarksville battery...
WKRN
Bellevue food truck targeted for second time
Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck. Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
WKRN
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned. Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County …. Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some...
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Mistletoe Trail
Misty Keenan joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Trail at Riverbluff Park. Misty Keenan joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Trail at Riverbluff Park. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 22, …...
WKRN
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 23, …. A Clarksville battery plant is expected to benefit from new White House funding. Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County …. Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas...
WKRN
Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic accident
Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic accident. Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic …. Wilson County Elementary School student dies in tragic accident. Clarksville battery plant receives federal grant. A Clarksville battery plant is expected to benefit from new White House funding. Rezoning meetings planned for...
WKRN
Swing into Nashville Zoo to meet the Gibbons
If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. Clarksville battery plant receives federal grant. A Clarksville battery plant...
WKRN
Remembering pilot killed in crash
A Clarksville battery plant is expected to benefit from new White House funding. Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County …. Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned. Bellevue food truck targeted for second...
WKRN
Pilot killed in Brentwood identified by family
Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity. Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity. New Dolly...
WKRN
22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop
22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop. 22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during …. 22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop. Clarksville battery plant receives federal grant. A Clarksville battery plant is expected to benefit from new White House...
WKRN
Nashville high school student found carrying two loaded guns on campus
A 17-year-old is facing charges after two firearms were found in his backpack at a Nashville school. Nashville high school student found carrying two …. A 17-year-old is facing charges after two firearms were found in his backpack at a Nashville school. 1st-day early voting data, voter registration down …
WKRN
Standoff ends in fire in Bellevue, suspect in custody
A man is in custody after he was taken away following an hours-long standoff that ended in a house fire. Standoff ends in fire in Bellevue, suspect in custody. A man is in custody after he was taken away following an hours-long standoff that ended in a house fire. Davis...
WKRN
Junk hauling service looks to help those in need
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it. Now, he's using it to help others. Junk hauling service looks to help those in need. The effects of...
WKRN
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used. School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford …. A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper...
WKRN
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility in January. Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County …. Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is...
WKRN
Homes catches fire after hours-long standoff in Bellevue
An hours-long standoff has ended in Bellevue after the home center of the standoff went up in flames. Homes catches fire after hours-long standoff in Bellevue. An hours-long standoff has ended in Bellevue after the home center of the standoff went up in flames. New charges for man following standoff.
WKRN
Vehicle of interest sought after Williamson County hit-and-run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend. (Video source: THP) Vehicle of interest sought after Williamson County …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office
This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
WKRN
Sumner County school board member wants to ban new book from schools
But before the conversation could begin, school board member Steven King wanted the board to add an item to the agenda banning another book called Lawn Boy. Sumner County school board member wants to ban new …. But before the conversation could begin, school board member Steven King wanted the...
Comments / 0