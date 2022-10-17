How will Patrick Mahomes bounce back after throwing 2 costly interceptions against the Buffalo Bills? History says he will be on top of his game. How should we expect Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to respond following the loss to the Buffalo Bills? Well, history is a good indicator of what is going to happen. Mahomes should lead this Chiefs offense to a more successful performance when they travel to play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

