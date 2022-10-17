Read full article on original website
Related
How will Patrick Mahomes bounce back after costly interceptions?
How will Patrick Mahomes bounce back after throwing 2 costly interceptions against the Buffalo Bills? History says he will be on top of his game. How should we expect Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to respond following the loss to the Buffalo Bills? Well, history is a good indicator of what is going to happen. Mahomes should lead this Chiefs offense to a more successful performance when they travel to play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.
Bo Nix leaves college football, Auburn fans stunned with masterful start vs. UCLA
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is having his Heisman Trophy moment vs. UCLA to the shock of Auburn and college football fans everywhere. It has come as quite a shock to Auburn and college football fans around the globe that Bo Nix is absolutely thriving as the Oregon Ducks quarterback vs. undefeated UCLA in Saturday’s big game.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0