West Unity, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thevillagereporter.com

Gary Dachenhaus (1944-2022)

Gary L. Dachenhaus, age 78, of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, at the Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on May 10, 1944 to the late George Dachenhaus and Reba (Croninger) Dachenhaus. Gary was...
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Grace Cecilia Mary Cordell Moughler (1933 – 2022)

Grace Cecilia Mary Cordell Moughler, age 89, of rural Montpelier, Ohio passed into heaven October 20, 2022 surrounded by loving family. Upon her passing the sky lit up with a beautiful pastel sunset. Grace was born April 2, 1933 in Watertown, South Dakota to Nicholas John Cordell and Alice Rebecca...
MONTPELIER, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Mathers (1950-2022)

Sharon Ann Mathers, age 72, of Delta, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Napoleon on July 1, 1950 to the late Orla F. Erford and Olga (Baden) Erford. Sharon graduated from Hamler High School in 1969. She married...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Northwood @ Archbold Volleyball Sectional Final

ARCHBOLD – Archbold was fronted by Keely Culler with 17 kills and 11 assists while Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills, 16 assists in a three-set win over Northwood to clinch a sectional title. The No. 2 Bluestreaks went on to face No. 3 Eastwood (18-5) in the district semifinals...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier @ Hicksville Volleyball Sectional Final

HICKSVILLE – The top seeded Lady Aces controlled play throughout to get the win and ove on to the district semifinals. Molly Crall topped Hicksville with 17 assists and Aubrie Baird registered 27 assists. Lydia Stimpfle notched 19 digs for the Locos, who finish the season at 6-17. Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
13abc.com

Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Falls To Patrick Henry 20-14 In Regular Season Finale

HAMLER – The Patriots had two receivers go over 100 yards and they overcame having two touchdowns called back because of penalties in the fourth quarter to knock off the Bluestreaks 20-14. Patrick Henry scored on their opening drive of the game after stopping Archbold on downs, marching 64 yards in 10 plays ending with a three-yard touchdown run by Nash Meyer on a quarterback keeper for a 6-0 lead after the extra point was missed.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Tournament Roundup For October 19, 2022

