Gary Dachenhaus (1944-2022)
Gary L. Dachenhaus, age 78, of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, at the Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on May 10, 1944 to the late George Dachenhaus and Reba (Croninger) Dachenhaus. Gary was...
Grace Cecilia Mary Cordell Moughler (1933 – 2022)
Grace Cecilia Mary Cordell Moughler, age 89, of rural Montpelier, Ohio passed into heaven October 20, 2022 surrounded by loving family. Upon her passing the sky lit up with a beautiful pastel sunset. Grace was born April 2, 1933 in Watertown, South Dakota to Nicholas John Cordell and Alice Rebecca...
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Hilltop Returns To Districts After Sweeping North Central
WEST UNITY – The third meeting of the season between the BBC rivals saw the same result as the first two as Hilltop earned a fourth consecutive trip to the districts with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 win in the first sectional final of the night at Hilltop High School.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
Sharon Mathers (1950-2022)
Sharon Ann Mathers, age 72, of Delta, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Napoleon on July 1, 1950 to the late Orla F. Erford and Olga (Baden) Erford. Sharon graduated from Hamler High School in 1969. She married...
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Bryan Solidifies Playoff Position With 21-7 Win Over Wauseon
BRYAN - Bryan will be playing at least one more week. Though it isn’t yet known who Bryan will play in the Division IV Region 14 playoffs next week, according to joeeitel.com, the Golden Bears have clinched a playoff spot with a hard fought 21-7 win over Wauseon. Bryan...
Northwood @ Archbold Volleyball Sectional Final
ARCHBOLD – Archbold was fronted by Keely Culler with 17 kills and 11 assists while Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills, 16 assists in a three-set win over Northwood to clinch a sectional title. The No. 2 Bluestreaks went on to face No. 3 Eastwood (18-5) in the district semifinals...
Montpelier @ Hicksville Volleyball Sectional Final
HICKSVILLE – The top seeded Lady Aces controlled play throughout to get the win and ove on to the district semifinals. Molly Crall topped Hicksville with 17 assists and Aubrie Baird registered 27 assists. Lydia Stimpfle notched 19 digs for the Locos, who finish the season at 6-17. Hicksville...
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Edgerton Defeats Antwerp In Straight Sets For Sectional Title
WEST UNITY – No. 3 seed Edgerton pulled way late in the first two sets and then dominated the third to knock off Antwerp in three sets 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 and advance to districts. After taking an early 7-5 lead, Edgerton used a 10-5 run ending with kills from...
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Falls To Patrick Henry 20-14 In Regular Season Finale
HAMLER – The Patriots had two receivers go over 100 yards and they overcame having two touchdowns called back because of penalties in the fourth quarter to knock off the Bluestreaks 20-14. Patrick Henry scored on their opening drive of the game after stopping Archbold on downs, marching 64 yards in 10 plays ending with a three-yard touchdown run by Nash Meyer on a quarterback keeper for a 6-0 lead after the extra point was missed.
Canton Central Catholic High School student dies in Northwest Ohio car crash
Officials confirm junior Jacob Brown was killed when his vehicle hit a tree Sunday in Maumee. He will be remembered Tuesday prior to his soccer team's playoff game.
Liberty Center @ Swanton Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal
Swanton knocked off NWOAL foe Liberty Center 4-1 in the Division III sectional semifinals on October 19. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
Cindy Henry, 66, Wife Of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Says She Has Pancreatic Cancer, Vows To Fight It ‘With Everything I Can Muster’
Cindy Henry, 66, the wife of Fort Wayne, Ind. Mayor Tom Henry, 70, says she has pancreatic cancer. Early detection is vital to give you the best chance possible of beating pancreatic cancer. If you’re at high risk, and you suspect something might be wrong an endoscopic ultrasound or an...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
Jackson resident ‘seriously injured’ in crash on I-94
A 40-year-old from Jackson was taken to the hospital after a serious crash around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
High School Sports Tournament Roundup For October 19, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Archbold was fronted by Keely Culler with 17 kills and 11 assists while Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills, 16 assists in a three-set win over Northwood to clinch a sectional title. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website...
