New funding aimed at reducing catalytic converter theft in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New legislation is taking aim at catalytic converter theft, after some parts of New York State have seen a significant rise in theft in recent years.

Governor Kathy Hochul cites the valuable metals within the converters as the reason behind this spike. The metals have increased in value, with most converters now going for $200 – $300 on the street.

To combat this crime, Hochul designated $20 million in funding for law enforcement agencies across the state — something she hopes will aid police in preventing theft as a whole.

“I am offering state police assistance to work with our local governments to have various teams to go out to crack down on these thefts as well,” Hochul said. “Because working together is how we are going to succeed in accomplishing this.”

Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors must keep information on anyone who sells them a catalytic converter. The legislation also provides car dealers with etching kits to create traceable serial numbers on converters.

