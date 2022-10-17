Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will be skipping the Arab League summit on the advice of doctors who have asked the royal to avoid travelling, a statement from the Algerian presidency said on Saturday.The crown prince had “expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit” in a telephone conversation with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.The 2022 Arab League summit – an important meeting of representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and north Africa – will see around 17 leaders gather in Algeria for a two-day conference starting on 1 November.Another statement issued by the...

