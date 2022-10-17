Read full article on original website
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Health scare for Saudi crown prince as he skips summit on ‘doctors’ orders’
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will be skipping the Arab League summit on the advice of doctors who have asked the royal to avoid travelling, a statement from the Algerian presidency said on Saturday.The crown prince had “expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit” in a telephone conversation with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.The 2022 Arab League summit – an important meeting of representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and north Africa – will see around 17 leaders gather in Algeria for a two-day conference starting on 1 November.Another statement issued by the...
