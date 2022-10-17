ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFO ‘cover-ups’ could end by Christmas with US government ‘blowing whistle on alien activity,’ report claims

By Callie Patteson
 5 days ago
THE truth surrounding the mystery of UFOs and what the US government really knows about them could finally be revealed, a new report has claimed.

Sources told the Liberation Times last week that whistleblowers connected to alien activity could speak before Congress.

Congress could hold public hearings on Unidentified Aerospace-undersea Phenomena before Christmas this year, a new report claims Credit: AFP
The hearings could feature whistleblowers connected to UFO activity information, per the report Credit: Getty

The outlet reports that public Congressional hearings on Unidentified Aerospace-undersea Phenomena (UAP) should be expected once the National Defense Authorization Act is signed into law.

According to the report, the NDAA – which generally provides guidance and funding for national defense agencies – now includes Intelligence Authorization Act language that provides certain whistleblower protections.

If that language remains, and the NDAA is signed into law, sources have allegedly told the outlet that whistleblowers connected to UFO activity information have been contacted to speak before Congress.

Some of these sources, according to the report, have a “substantial amount of information involving secretive UAP retrieval and back engineering programs” that has also been “verified by Congress.”

While dates for action are in flux due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and a potentially hectic aftermath of the midterm elections, Liberation Times claimed that the best case scenario is seeing Congressional hearings before Christmas.

The US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence did not immediately respond to The Sun’s request for comment on the matter.

"Regarding the mystery of UFOs, the Silver Bullet is coming,” journalist Jeremy Corbell told the outlet.

"The moment it is understood by the public that not only have we obtained spacecraft - fabricated by a non-human intelligence - but that we have also been attempting to reverse engineer that technology for decades… Pandora's box is finally open," he added.

Corbell claimed that the NDAA will provide “amnesty and immunity” for those who wish to come forward.

“I have personally spoken with numerous individuals who have had roles in these legacy UFO exploitation programs,” he claimed.

Corbell noted that there has always been a fear of "reprisal" for speaking out, as pushback within the Department of Defense has happened "as recently as this year."

“And as has been predicted - the closer the public gets to the good stuff - the more the pushback has increased. make no mistake... the world is creaking under the stress and the weight of the UFO reality," he said.

“And now we have an opportunity for this truth to be revealed, and our society will forever be changed by it."

The Senate is expected to vote on the NDAA in the coming weeks following the November 8 midterm elections.

On October 11, the upper chamber reconvened – albeit sparsely – to begin debating the legislation.

The NDAA faces a steep battle to pass with ease in the 50-50 evenly-split Senate, as the House Freedom Caucus has been actively urging Republicans to vote against the bill over climate provisions and a military personnel vaccine mandate, according to Politico.

So far, the bill has attracted more than 900 amendments, per Roll Call.

