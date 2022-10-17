It's match day! Here's how to watch, watch parties for FCC's semifinal match

Another match, another watch party for FC Cincinnati fans!

FCC will face the Philadelphia Union in the eastern conference semifinals Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. While Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed, the team has not beaten Cincinnati this year. Their first meeting in June ended in a draw, while FCC won at home this August, 3-1.

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan was an assistant coach in Philadelphia before arriving in the Queen City. FCC general manager Chris Albright also came from the Union.

FS1 and FOX Sports Deportes will air the game for those who cannot make the trip to Subaru Park. TQL Stadium is hosting another sold-out watch party for fans starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fans that were lucky enough to snag tickets will be able to watch the game, enjoy half-price food and drinks, visit a photo booth and play at the FIFA gaming station.

All fans who attend the watch party must still follow TQL Stadium's clear bag policy.

For those that didn't make the journey to Philly or snag TQL Stadium tickets, there are plenty of FCC's "Pub Partners" around the Queen City where you can watch the match. There are also multiple other bars that are holding watch parties for the match.

Here's a list of FCC's Pub Partners:



Rhinehaus — 119 E. 12th St.

Mecklenburg Gardens — 302 E. University

Taglio locations — 56 E 12th, 9321 Montgomery and 3531 Columbia Pkwy

Bucketheads — 6507 Harrison Ave.

La Ofrenda — 30 Findlay St. 45202

Taft’s Ale House — 1429 Race St.

World Glass Bar — 930 Hatch St.

Bean & Barley — 2005 ½ Madison Rd.

The Pub at Kolping — 10303 W Mill Rd.

The Varsity Sports Bar and Grill — 8112 Beechmont Ave.

Newport on the Levee — 1 Levee Way

Molly Malone’s — 112 E 4th St., Covington

Here are other bars in the Queen City and beyond hosting watch parties:



Rhinegeist — 1910 Elm Street

Turfway Park — 7500 Turfway Rd

The Pitch — 1430 Central Pkwy

Northern Row — 111 W. McMicken Ave

BC’s Bottle Lodge — 7121 Liberty Center Dr.

Yellow Cab Tavern — 700 E. 4th Street, Dayton, OH

