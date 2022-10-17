There was a rumor here. It’s gone now. That’s right, the Silent Hill 2 remake rumors have faded into the fog and become a reality. The cult classic title that, to this day, tops many of “the best horror games of all time” lists is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, this time, the game will be fully recreated from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game, and Konami’s troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern at this announcement than immediate excitement.

