Gotham Knights Knighthood guide: how to unlock the glider and other traversal abilities
There are numerous ways to get around the city in Gotham Knights, but the most efficient method is locked behind a separate progression system called Knighthood. Early on, players can utilize the Batcycle, grappling hook, fast travel, or even travel on foot to get around. While these methods work just fine, you’ll want to gain access to the enhanced traversal system by reaching Knighthood. These different means of getting around look different across the four playable characters. For instance, Batgirl can glide, while Robin utilizes a teleporting device created by Justice League technology.
Framed today, October 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 23 and need some help?. As we near the end of October, it’s time to assess your Framed record. If you’re struggling to find the correct answer, make sure to read our clues before guessing. Although today’s featured film is good, it’s probably not the best date night movie.
God of War Ragnarok’s exploration is so good I’ve barely started the story
There’s a lot to praise in 2018’s God of War, but one of its best features came from its semi-open world design. Players could traverse Midgar via boat to discover hidden areas, complete sidequests, and fight new enemies. The more players progressed, the more areas opened up for Kratos and Atreus to explore.
Gearbox Studios on using performance capture in New Tales from the Borderlands
The AAA games industry has a clear interest in adopting more cinematic techniques. The most lauded titles of recent years — God of War (2018) and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among them — all seem like interactive movies in some respect. Many people point to aesthetics, like the continuous shot that frames Kratos, as clear examples of “cinematic” approaches to game design. And they are right to do so.
Fortnite Black Adam skin guide: How to get the DC hero’s outfit and cosmetics
Fortnite is known for including fan-favorite characters from different mediums, including comic book superheroes. Joining the roster is Dwayne Johnson’s version of Black Adam from the recent film. The character launched in the game on October 20. With Black Adam being so popular, players will no doubt want to get their hands on the hero’s skin and cosmetics in Fortnite.
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are an even bigger leap forward than they seem
When I walked into my hourlong demo of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew that developer Game Freak was serious about shaking up the franchise’s established formula after it delivered this year’s Pokémon Legends Arceus, a game that radically departed from the traditional RPG mold, but that was more of a spinoff experiment. Scarlet and Violet would be the real deal: mainline entries that would determine the true future of the series. Would we actually see a radical reinvention or would Game Freak play it safe, making another small step toward lasting change?
Director K. Asher Levin on genre filmmaking and his new horror movie, Slayers
K. Asher Levin is first and foremost a fan of cinema. What started as a conversation to promote Slayers quickly turned into a discussion about genre filmmaking and the legendary filmmakers of the1970s. For the record, it’s hard to disagree with Levin’s point about how Martin Scorsese is the greatest genre filmmaker of all time. Nevertheless, Levin is a student of the game, and Slayers is his attempt to inspire a new generation of genre fans.
Silent Hill 2 remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
There was a rumor here. It’s gone now. That’s right, the Silent Hill 2 remake rumors have faded into the fog and become a reality. The cult classic title that, to this day, tops many of “the best horror games of all time” lists is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, this time, the game will be fully recreated from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game, and Konami’s troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern at this announcement than immediate excitement.
V/H/S/99 review: A mixed-bag horror anthology that has more treats than tricks
Horror has a great tradition with the anthology format. From the 1945 British chiller Dead of Night to Tales from the Crypt in the ’70s to the Creepshow movies in the ’80s, the anthology format has been ideal for a variety of directors to present their horrific tales in bite-sized bits. After a brief period of uninspired entries, the subgenre came roaring back to life in 2012 with V/H/S, which utilized the found-footage style popularized by The Blair Witch Project to scare audiences and critics alike.
Marvel’s most powerful mutants, ranked from weakest to strongest
Over the course of decades of Marvel Comics history, as well as a cinematic universe that has spanned nearly 15 years, we’ve gotten to know quite a few mutants. Even as we’ve met mutants with a wide variety of powers, though, it’s clear that some of them are much more powerful than others.
