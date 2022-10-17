Feeding hundreds of Philadelphians is a weekly mission for volunteers at the R.E.I.D. Foundation

"If you're willing to give a helping hand, it's always needed," said Christopher Williams.

Williams is one of many volunteers who make the weekly food distributions by the R.E.I.D. Foundation possible. Every Wednesday morning, hundreds of families line up to receive free produce, canned goods, and more outside the building near the intersection of Welsh Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

"They're really a gift from God," said Sandy Jane from Northeast Philadelphia. "With just a small amount of income, you can get free food. That's a big help for us so we can survive with our daily lives."

Recipients like Jane say the economy, food prices, and the burden of bills all stack up to create challenging circumstances. The R.E.I.D. Foundation aims to alleviate that stress with its food donations.

"The R.E.I.D. Foundation is a nonprofit which was actually founded in March, but we've been doing this for over 11 years," said its Secretary, Maryann Grayo. "We started inside the building and we were lucky when we were getting 100 people to come. Last month, we fed over 6,100 people."

The influx of food items comes from local Philadelphia institutions, Share Food Program and Caring for Friends . It is made possible through generous donations.

And beyond donations, volunteers are the backbone of the weekly effort. Some recipients even feel compelled to come back and help other families get their hands on food boxes.

"I came to take food for free. I started in the line with my car and somebody told me you can come help us volunteer," said Suela Dirvishi, who is originally from Albania. "I love to help people and to give the food for free."

Apart from food, the R.E.I.D. Foundation as a nonprofit was established to donate easter baskets and toys to local children and provide nutrition education for individual development.

