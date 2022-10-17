ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Feeding hundreds of Philadelphians is a weekly mission for volunteers at the R.E.I.D. Foundation

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJlZF_0iciPNFZ00

"If you're willing to give a helping hand, it's always needed," said Christopher Williams.

Williams is one of many volunteers who make the weekly food distributions by the R.E.I.D. Foundation possible. Every Wednesday morning, hundreds of families line up to receive free produce, canned goods, and more outside the building near the intersection of Welsh Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

"They're really a gift from God," said Sandy Jane from Northeast Philadelphia. "With just a small amount of income, you can get free food. That's a big help for us so we can survive with our daily lives."

Recipients like Jane say the economy, food prices, and the burden of bills all stack up to create challenging circumstances. The R.E.I.D. Foundation aims to alleviate that stress with its food donations.

"The R.E.I.D. Foundation is a nonprofit which was actually founded in March, but we've been doing this for over 11 years," said its Secretary, Maryann Grayo. "We started inside the building and we were lucky when we were getting 100 people to come. Last month, we fed over 6,100 people."

The influx of food items comes from local Philadelphia institutions,
Share Food Program and Caring for Friends . It is made possible through generous donations.

And beyond donations, volunteers are the backbone of the weekly effort. Some recipients even feel compelled to come back and help other families get their hands on food boxes.

"I came to take food for free. I started in the line with my car and somebody told me you can come help us volunteer," said Suela Dirvishi, who is originally from Albania. "I love to help people and to give the food for free."

Apart from food, the R.E.I.D. Foundation as a nonprofit was established to donate easter baskets and toys to local children and provide nutrition education for individual development.

To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: 'Branches to Chances' helps returning workers turn a new leaf by gardening

For these hard-working gardeners, a second chance was all they needed to grow fruitful careers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

A century of excellence: The work and legacy of Rev. Leon Sullivan lives on

One hundred years ago on October 16, many from Philadelphia would say a very special person was born. That would be Leon H. Sullivan, who years later went on to become an ordained minister and the pastor of one of Philadelphia’s long-standing African American churches, Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango in North Philadelphia.
VENANGO, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia residents urged to participate in citywide fire drill

PHILADELPHIA - Do you and your family have a plan in place in the event of a fire in the home?. The City of Philadelphia is urging all residents to participate in a citywide fire drill Thursday evening, as part of Fire Prevention Week and in the interest of helping all residents to be safe, should a fire break out in the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire in North Philadelphia home sends person to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 2900 block of North 24th Street around 10:30 a.m.Officials say they were battling heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. One person was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment, they say.There is no word on the condition of the person. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Fire Department to host citywide drill Thursday night

Philadelphia residents should not be alarmed if they hear sirens ringing out across the city Thursday night. The sirens are part of an emergency preparedness event being put on by the fire department. When the fire apparatus alarms sound at 7:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to practice their home escape...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift

Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy