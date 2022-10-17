ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 10

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT . The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick . Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote hourly each week, beginning Mondays at 4:00 p.m. through Friday at noon to crown that week’s winner.

You can vote once per hour. Re-enter your email address to vote again. Votes are tallied by the number of votes submitted, not based on email address.

