Time for Change or Status Quo? FUSD Trustee Candidates Weigh in on Issues

Voters in four of Fresno Unified School District’s seven trustee areas will decide in the Nov. 7 election who will be at the political helm of the state’s third-largest school district. The candidates include four incumbents — longtime Trustee Valerie Davis, with nearly two decades on the School...
He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.

A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
