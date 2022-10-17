Read full article on original website
Time for Change or Status Quo? FUSD Trustee Candidates Weigh in on Issues
Voters in four of Fresno Unified School District’s seven trustee areas will decide in the Nov. 7 election who will be at the political helm of the state’s third-largest school district. The candidates include four incumbents — longtime Trustee Valerie Davis, with nearly two decades on the School...
How Do Clovis/Fresno Schools Candidates Plan to Improve Education in the Valley?
In two of the most highly contested educational races in the Valley, candidates from Clovis Unified School District Area 1 and Fresno Unified School District Area 7 share how they plan to improve educational outcomes in their districts if they win election. In Fresno’s Bullard Area 7, incumbent Terry Slatic...
Valley Drone Company Will Put on a Festive Holiday Light Show in Clovis
Christmas may be still be more than a month away, but plans to provide a spectacular Christmas show are already underway with the launch of a new family-friendly holiday event. The Holi-Drone show will make its holiday debut this year at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Dec. 6-8 as part...
He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.
A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
