30+ Places People in Minnesota Want to Visit to Escape Winter Weather
30+ Places People in Minnesota Want to Visit to Escape Winter Weather. This is what I call the "calm before the storm". Before we know it, Mother Nature is going to show us some real winter weather in the Midwest and we are all going to be looking through our closets for our winter coats and hats.
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota, IA, and WI
Spooky season is almost over, but there’s still time to figure out a costume for Halloween! Do you need any ideas? Or do you want to know what to look out for so you can stand out? Well, I got you with this year’s study on each state’s most popular searched and worn Halloween costume!
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
Don’t Miss Out: Minnesota Fall Colors Final Push to Peak This Weekend
FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual autumn display. This year's drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state, although some maples have blown me away with vibrant color this fall.
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener
UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt. Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas. In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above...
Zinger! The 6.5 Times SNL Targeted Minnesota (VIDEOS)
We're just a few days past Saturday Night Live's 47th Anniversary, so it's the perfect time to remember some of the times Minnesota has been mentioned or made fun of on SNL. 6 1/2 Times SNL Mentioned or Made Fun of Minnesota. Fly High Duluth!. A local band, led by...
Minnesota Chef Dishes on ‘Chopped’ Experience
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - Fans of The Food Network show "Chopped" saw a familiar face competing in Tuesday night's episode. Krewe Restaurant co-owner Mateo Mackbee was one of the four contestants hoping to impress the judges with his cooking. Mackbee filmed the show about eight months ago and had...
Ice Castles Is A Must See Minnesota Attraction
Your family will have a blast checking out one of the unique and breathtaking winter attractions in the entire country. There are only 5 of these "Icy Wonderland" attractions in the US and organizers say one will be opening in Minnesota again this year. Construction plans are already being made...
Good News You Patio Will Double As A Deep Freezer! NOAA Releases Minnesota Winter Prediction
There is almost ALWAYS good news to be had, you just have to look hard enough to find it. The good news about the NOAA winter prediction for Minnesota is that you can probably unplug that freezer in your basement and save some electricity as your patio will more than likely do this winter. NOAA's prediction? Bundle up Minnesota.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
Top Minnesota Education Official to Retire
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- One of Minnesota’s top higher education leaders has announced his intention to retire. Chancellor of the Minnesota State system of College and Universities Devinder Malhotra made the announcement at a Board of Trustees Meeting Wednesday. He plans to call it a career when his contract expires on August 1 of next year, according to a news release. Malhotra has held the position as interim chancellor and chancellor since 2017.
