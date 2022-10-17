This fall's iPad models are rolling out a little later this year, and the most budget-friendly version is getting more expensive. Apple on Tuesday announced updates to its iPad and iPad Pro lineup, and the entry-level iPad got a long-awaited redesign with USB-C to match the rest of the lineup, but with a price bump to $449 and up. The new iPad also now comes in four colors, familiar-looking blue and silver, and also very bold yellow and pink versions.

