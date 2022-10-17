Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's New iPads: The Price Rises for Fresh Features, Colors and Specs
This fall's iPad models are rolling out a little later this year, and the most budget-friendly version is getting more expensive. Apple on Tuesday announced updates to its iPad and iPad Pro lineup, and the entry-level iPad got a long-awaited redesign with USB-C to match the rest of the lineup, but with a price bump to $449 and up. The new iPad also now comes in four colors, familiar-looking blue and silver, and also very bold yellow and pink versions.
CNET
Best High-End Bluetooth Headphones and Earbuds
A lot of people are on the hunt for quality headphones and earbuds that don't cost too much. We're talking anywhere from $50-$150, with some folks willing to spend more for flagship models from certain brands like Apple, Bose and Sony. We have lots of best earbuds and headphones lists...
CNET
Google Is Making It Easier to Turn Off Targeted Ads
Google said Thursday it has started rolling out My Ad Center, which enables people to turn off targeted advertising while still ensuring apps such as Maps, Search and Google Assistant work. My Ad Center, announced earlier this year at Google I/O, is a new hub where people can control the...
CNET
Verizon Sees More Consumer Phone Users Flee as Prices Rise
Verizon has raised its plan prices in recent months, and customers are continuing to flee as a result. On Friday the nation's largest wireless carrier reported its third-quarter earnings, noting that it had a net loss of 189,000 wireless postpaid phone users due "partially as a result of recent pricing actions."
CNET
This Powerhouse of a Watch Is Now Half Off, Grab It for Just $150
When the TicWatch Pro 3 first came out two years ago, we were on the lookout for advanced features that the 4100 plus chip offers like an always-on processor and fitness readouts. The watch is part of Qualcomm's lineup of Snapdragon Wear and was the first Google Wear OS watch with the new 4100 chip.
CNET
Texas Sues Google for Collecting and Using Texans' Biometric Data Without Explicit Consent
Google was hit with a lawsuit in Texas Thursday, as state Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged that Google collected millions of Texans' biometric identifiers, including facial and voice recognition information, without their explicit consent. The suit -- which says Google violated a state consumer protection law -- accuses the internet...
CNET
Best Budget TV for 2022: Vizio, TCL Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and More
The first step in getting a new TV often involves figuring out your budget. Not everyone wants to spend many hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new set. CNET's list of best TVs is full of models that feature QLED, mini-LED or OLED screen technology – advancements that enhance picture quality but also significantly increase the price.
Comments / 0