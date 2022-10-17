Professional check-up of home heating recommended before temperatures drop

As temperatures are expected to drop for the first time this fall, many will be firing up the heat in their homes for the first time in a long time.

“As we transition seasons, you want to make sure that filter is cleaned out. You also want to look at the condenser, the indoor unit, the air handler of the furnace,” said Bernie Quintero, the General Manager at One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating in Portland. “I’d highly recommend a professional come out and do what we call a precision tune-up, to make sure everything is working the way it’s supposed to.”

Quintero said people should get professionals to look at their filter, ducts, and vents prior to using the heat for the first time, especially if it’s been a while a while since you had them inspected.

When you turn on the heat for the first time, you may notice a burning smell, that’s not necessarily a cause for concern.

“Normally, that’s going to be due to the dirty filter, dirt and debris caught up in the ducting, and also the furnace, or air handler, the heat is coming on for the first time,” Quintero said.

Another alternative to the heat in the home is using a space heater to get a little extra warmth. Quintero wants people to be aware of what is near their heater when they have it on.

“Of course, when you’re setting them, you want to make sure the area around them is clear of items, such as furniture, drapes, clothing, things of that nature, so there aren’t any fires,” he said.

Some people may use alternative methods of keeping their homes warm, like turning on the stove. Quintero advises against doing that.

“I don’t recommend using a stove to keep us warm, because that increases carbon monoxide in your home, and isn’t very effective, except for the three feet around the stove,” he said.