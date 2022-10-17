Ireland have beaten West Indies by nine wickets in Hobart to book their place in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup and send the former champions crashing out. After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Windies could only post 146 for five, with Brandon King scoring an unbeaten 62. Ireland’s spinners played their part with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs. Odean Smith added a rapid 19 late in the innings, but the 147 target always looked modest.

