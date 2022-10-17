Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Virginia E. Edmunds, 85, of Grafton
Grafton – Virginia E. Edmunds, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Kenneth A. Edmunds. Born in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Sybil (Crammond) Foley. She...
communityadvocate.com
June N. Butler, 85, of Grafton
Grafton – June N. Butler passed away October 13, 2022. June was born in Mt. Kisco, NY and later lived in New Fairfield, CT and had 3 children; Holly Whalen of Uxbridge,MA, Brian Filkowski of Colorado and Eric Filkowski of Florida. She also leaves 4 grandchildren; Tyler, Madi, Emma and Meagan and her great-grandson Mason.
communityadvocate.com
Stephen P. Boyle, 58, of Marlborough
– Stephen Paul Boyle, 58, of Marlborough, died October 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Marlborough Hospital. Stephen, born in Somerville, MA, was raised and lived most of his adult life in Marlborough. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul E. and Brenda M. (Quirke) Boyle. Stephen is survived by his daughter Jessica (Guineau) Navin and her husband Sean of Marlborough, his brothers, James and his wife Ellen of Charlton, Sean of Hopewell, VA, Kevin and his wife Pauline of Marlborough, his sisters Deborah Maenpaa and her husband Jorma of Charlton, Patricia Gerbert and her husband Brian of Allenstown, NH, his best friend since childhood Keith Luce and his wife Cheryl of Milford, MA, several aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
Fishman takes on Kane for 11th Worcester seat
REGION – Hannah Kane, a Republican who’s running for her fifth term as state representative for the 11th Worcester District, is running against Democrat Stephen Fishman, an environmental activist who’s running for state office for the first time. The district includes Shrewsbury and Precinct 4 of Westborough.
communityadvocate.com
Donaghue, Hostage vie for new 19th Worcester seat
REGION – The Community Advocate is profiling the candidates running in the newly-formed 19th Worcester District, which includes all of Southborough; precincts 1, 2 and 3 of Northborough; precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 of Westborough and Precinct 21A of Framingham. The state election will take place on...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough woman celebrates a century of memories, advocacy
NORTHBOROUGH – Charlotte Goldenberg Penn has done much in her 100 years. She’s been the director of a regional interfaith council, led Holocaust remembrances and volunteered for numerous organizations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She’s even danced with Buddy Cianci. On Oct. 11, Penn celebrated her 100th...
communityadvocate.com
Linda Sullivan, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Linda Sullivan (Starner) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She left this world on October 20, 2022, after 71 years of caring for others and touching so many lives. She was born in Cambridge, MA on September 15, 1951, to Dorothy and...
communityadvocate.com
L.L.Bean set to open in Hudson next month
HUDSON – L.L.Bean is opening at Hudson’s Highland Commons on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. “As our company celebrates 110 years in business, we are honored to mark that milestone by opening a new retail store in Hudson, Massachusetts,” said Corey Bouyea, L.L.Bean vice president of stores and retail operations. “We’re grateful to our Massachusetts customers who have been pivotal to our continued growth, and we look forward to outfitting them for outdoor adventures for many years to come.”
communityadvocate.com
Donald W. Farmer, 94, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Donald W. Farmer, 94, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Don leaves his beloved wife, Judith (Allen) Farmer, of 38 years; his children, Doug Farmer and his wife Joan, Beth Levin and her husband Richard, Janice Gilpin and her husband Kevin, Mike Farmer and his wife Nancy, Tom Farmer and his wife Amy, his adopted son, Jon Newcomer; his step-daughters, Paula Grover, Donna Tolppa, and Lynda Fabas; his grandchildren, Liz Farmer, Tess Farmer, Bryan Farmer, Lisa Farmer, Joshua Levin, Heather Pickering, Colleen Pickering, Ryan Farmer, Alyssa Farmer, McKenzie Farmer, Heather Dunn, Jessica Farmer, Andrea Levin, Nicole Merrifield, Trisha Hamilton, Ben Mooney, Cian Mooney, Declan Mooney, and Thomas Reid; his great-grandchildren, Daemynd Farmer, Joshua Farmer, Oriah Ellis, Irie Ellis, Teagan Merrifield, Declan Merrifield, Eleanor Mooney, Maryam Hemeda, and Layla Rose Farmer; and his nieces Fran Graveson, Deanne Roberts, and Theresa Braney. He was predeceased by his son, John Farmer, his siblings, Gordon Farmer, Chet Farmer, and Diane Rutana; and their parents, Ralph and Sylvia (Richards) Farmer.
communityadvocate.com
Community gathers for Small Stones Festival in Grafton
GRAFTON – The Small Stones Festival of the Arts is under way. For the fifth year, regional arts organizations have teamed up to present the best in painting, photography, music and literature. The festival began on Oct. 14 with an awards presentation; it continues through Oct. 23. The exhibit...
communityadvocate.com
Design shelving firm takes over Shakour site on Route 9
WESTBOROUGH – The building that once housed Shakour on Route 9 next to Lowe’s is making way for the newest location of Rakks, an architectural shelving and design firm. Founded in 1971 by Keivan Towfigh, the company recently moved from Needham into the old Shakour site in 2021.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough releases White Cliffs request for proposals
NORTHBOROUGH – The request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment and reuse of the White Cliffs mansion has officially hit the streets. The RFP became available on Oct. 12, marking the latest step in Northborough’s efforts to solicit potential private sector partners to rehabilitate the mansion and get it back into use.
communityadvocate.com
A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Hudson High
HUDSON – Hudson High School’s Drama Society is gearing up for its performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare this weekend. This marks the first production by the society of the 2022-2023 school year. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tells the tale of four...
Comments / 0