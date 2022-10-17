– Stephen Paul Boyle, 58, of Marlborough, died October 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Marlborough Hospital. Stephen, born in Somerville, MA, was raised and lived most of his adult life in Marlborough. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul E. and Brenda M. (Quirke) Boyle. Stephen is survived by his daughter Jessica (Guineau) Navin and her husband Sean of Marlborough, his brothers, James and his wife Ellen of Charlton, Sean of Hopewell, VA, Kevin and his wife Pauline of Marlborough, his sisters Deborah Maenpaa and her husband Jorma of Charlton, Patricia Gerbert and her husband Brian of Allenstown, NH, his best friend since childhood Keith Luce and his wife Cheryl of Milford, MA, several aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews.

