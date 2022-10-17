ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

1 shot during robbery attempt involving armored vehicle outside Bank of America in Carson

By additional reporting by Sofia Pop Perez, Cindy Von Quednow
 5 days ago

One person was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery involving an armored vehicle outside a Bank of America in Carson, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. at the bank in the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found a victim down in the parking lot and an armored vehicle surrounded by multiple bullet casings.

Thieves try to blow up ATM in Palmdale

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter apparently drove away from the area and was last seen heading toward Sepulveda Boulevard. Authorities have no description of the vehicle or the assailant.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the armored vehicle was involved in the attempted robbery, but did not release further details about the incident.

The parking lot of the bank was blocked off amid the investigation, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

