ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

9 Songs Eric Church Wrote For Other Artists

By Steve Gazibara
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngf77_0iciLQwK00

Here’s a nice little did-you-know for the country music fans out there.

One of the best live performers in country music, Eric Church, has written a ton of great songs that may never see the light of day (or an album of his), however, some of those have landed on projects from other artists over the years. We’ve had to redo this post a few times over the years to keep it current with all the new releases which make get lost in the shuffle, but expect this list to continue growing…

I bet you didn’t know Zac Brown has a couple Eric Church cuts, did ya? We won’t get into the ol’ Zac rapping days.

Here are 9 songs – some newer, some older – written by Chief.

“Jacksonville To Jackson Hole” – The Wild Feathers

Written by Eric Church and Casey Beathard.

“Don’t Blame It On Whiskey” – Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina

Written by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Laird and Michael Heeney.

“We Were” – Keith Urban

Written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell, and Jeff Hyde. Eric also recorded a duet of the song alongside Keith Urban. Yeah, it’s better.

“Life Off My Years” – Lee Brice

Written by Eric Church, Michael Heeney, Jeff Hyde.

“Wildfire” – Zac Brown Band

Written by Eric Church, Zac Brown, Wyatt Durrette, Liz Rose, Clay Cook.

“All Alright” – Zac Brown Band

Written by Eric Church, Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, Wyatt Durrette, John Driskell Hopkins.

“The World Needs A Drink” – Terri Clark

Written by Eric Church and Casey Beathard.

“Quittin’ Time” by Morgan Wallen

Written by Eric Church, Luke Laird, and Josh Thompson

And one that’s yet to be released, “Salt” with Thomas Rhett. No idea who may have this one on hold, or if we’ll ever hear it…

The post 9 Songs Eric Church Wrote For Other Artists first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists

Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
KENTUCKY STATE
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
The List

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
OREGON STATE
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’

While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words

Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

214K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy