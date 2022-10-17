9 Songs Eric Church Wrote For Other Artists

Here’s a nice little did-you-know for the country music fans out there.

One of the best live performers in country music, Eric Church, has written a ton of great songs that may never see the light of day (or an album of his), however, some of those have landed on projects from other artists over the years. We’ve had to redo this post a few times over the years to keep it current with all the new releases which make get lost in the shuffle, but expect this list to continue growing…

I bet you didn’t know Zac Brown has a couple Eric Church cuts, did ya? We won’t get into the ol’ Zac rapping days.

Here are 9 songs – some newer, some older – written by Chief.

“Jacksonville To Jackson Hole” – The Wild Feathers

Written by Eric Church and Casey Beathard.

“Don’t Blame It On Whiskey” – Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina

Written by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Laird and Michael Heeney.

“We Were” – Keith Urban

Written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell, and Jeff Hyde. Eric also recorded a duet of the song alongside Keith Urban. Yeah, it’s better.

“Life Off My Years” – Lee Brice

Written by Eric Church, Michael Heeney, Jeff Hyde.

“Wildfire” – Zac Brown Band

Written by Eric Church, Zac Brown, Wyatt Durrette, Liz Rose, Clay Cook.

“All Alright” – Zac Brown Band

Written by Eric Church, Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, Wyatt Durrette, John Driskell Hopkins.

“The World Needs A Drink” – Terri Clark

Written by Eric Church and Casey Beathard.

“Quittin’ Time” by Morgan Wallen

Written by Eric Church, Luke Laird, and Josh Thompson

And one that’s yet to be released, “Salt” with Thomas Rhett. No idea who may have this one on hold, or if we’ll ever hear it…