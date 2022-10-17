ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's the 'last person that the RNC or the national party wants' to be Trump's 2024 running mate

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkMcg_0iciLJ0T00
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia at a Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio on September 17, 2022. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said she and Trump have discussed her being his 2024 running mate.
  • But she also acknowledged that her candidacy could be divisive, even for Trump.
  • The former president is a likely 2024 contender, but it's unclear who he'll pick to be his running mate

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she's discussed with former President Donald Trump the possibility of her serving as his running mate in a potential 2024 presidential bid, though she said the GOP establishment thinks she's too divisive.

Greene told New York Times reporter Robert Draper that she "would be honored" to serve as Trump's running mate. But she also appeared to recognize that Trump — not exactly a unifying figure himself — may need to run alongside someone with broader appeal in a general election.

"I think the last person that the RNC or the national party wants is me as his running mate," she told Draper in an excerpt of his forthcoming book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind." The excerpt, published in the New York Times Magazine, focused on the far-right congresswoman's trajectory within the Republican Party, going from a relatively marginalized figure upon her arrival in Washington in January 2021 to one of the party's most influential voices.

Despite being stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021 over her history of controversial and violent social media posts and past embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Greene is now one of the most high-profile figures on the right, making frequent appearances at Trump rallies and playing a key role in the rollout of the House Republican's "Commitment to America" agenda.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged to give the far-right congresswoman plum committee assignments if Republicans retake the House this fall, and the congresswoman herself even seems to recognize the power she has over the Republican leader, who hopes to become speaker of the House.

"I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he's going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway," she told Draper of McCarthy. "And if he doesn't, they're going to be very unhappy about it."

Trump, for his part, is almost certain to seek the presidency again in 2024, but it remains unclear who might serve as his running mate and potential vice president, given his fraught relationship with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Despite facing a pressure campaign from Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election on January 6 — including facing a mob of the former president's supporters, some of which professed their desire to hang Pence — the former vice president ultimately did not do as Trump wanted. Pence has declared that Trump was "wrong" to suggest he had the ability to overturn the election.

"Frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," Pence said in a February 2022 speech before the Federalist Society.

Comments / 1792

Viva Satire!
5d ago

A Psychiatrist responded that instead of running for a higher Political Office, Taylor-Greene should be running to a Psychiatric Hospital for treatment.

Reply(128)
924
Jon Varner
5d ago

That's the closest she's come to being right about anything. No intelligent person wants to see her on the ballot for any public office. I wouldn't trust her to be a meter maid.

Reply(65)
608
Michael King
5d ago

Does anybody other than me find this whole thing disturbing about trump Stating that he will run for president in 2024 ? Either this man is delusional or our system is totally messed up SMH

Reply(183)
394
Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

684K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy