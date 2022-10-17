Read full article on original website
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead
It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
Dak Prescott’s 2-word message on Week 7 status amid injury
The Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and most importantly, Dak Prescott is back. The signal-caller made it clear on Thursday that he will in fact return from an absence of over one month. Via Jane Slater:. “Cowboys QB Dak Prescott asked if he is starting Sunday...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
The Last Time the Green Bay Packers Were 3-3 and Came Off a Loss to a Bad AFC East Team, Good Things Happened
Despite an ugly 3-3 record, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't panicking. The post The Last Time the Green Bay Packers Were 3-3 and Came Off a Loss to a Bad AFC East Team, Good Things Happened appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
4 reasons Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud should be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft prospects at quarterback look to be upgrades from their 2022 counterparts. We wanted to check in on one of the top quarterbacks whose names have been brought up — CJ Stroud. Here’s a look at what he brings to the table and why NFL decision-makers and fans should view him as the top draw in the draft. We have four reasons Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud should be the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
‘Mac is a dog’: Patriots speak out ahead of Mac Jones’ looming return
FOXBOROUGH – Reports indicate that there isn’t a quarterback controversy within the New England Patriots’ locker room, and if the tone of a pair of key offensive players is to be believed, they’re looking forward to Mac Jones’ return to the field. Jones is expected...
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over. ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam […] The post REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football equals wild Nick Saban feat vs. Iowa not seen since 1999
Ohio State football rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 54-10 on Saturday, keeping their record an unblemished 7-0. But they didn’t just remain undefeated. The Ohio State University equaled this wild feat not accomplished vs. the Hawkeyes since Nick Saban’s Michigan State squad in 1999. Matt Brown of The Athletic has the details.
2022 NFL Week 7 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 254 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including their game of the week (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face-off for the first time since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took home the Lombardi Trophy over Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in Super Bowl 54), betting locks of the week (Blake looks to continue his winning ways with the 7-point favorite Dallas Cowboys as they host the 1-4 Detroit Lions, while Dillon hopes to get back in the win column with the New England Patriots (-7.5), whose defense is starting to come together as they prepare for a hapless Chicago Bears offense), and upsets of the week (the New York Jets have a chance to extend their record to 5-2 with a slight upset against the spiraling Denver Broncos, while the New York Giants (+3) likely don’t view themselves as underdogs as they travel to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars).
Terrapins make last-minute Taulia Tagovailoa decision ahead of Week 8 vs. Northwestern
Taulia Tagovailoa’s stellar season has been briefly interrupted. The Maryland Terrapins quarterback is out for his team’s Big 10 clash with Northwestern on Saturday, sidelined by a knee injury he suffered in last week’s thrilling victory over Indiana. Redshirt freshman Billy Edwards will start in Tagovailoa’s place. “Taulia Tagovailoa is out today for Maryland after […] The post Terrapins make last-minute Taulia Tagovailoa decision ahead of Week 8 vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
