River Forest, IL

WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
cwbchicago.com

Amazon driver robbed in Lakeview

Chicago police say a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeview on Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made. The 23-year-old driver was returning to his delivery vehicle when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind him in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL

