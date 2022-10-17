Read full article on original website
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Chicago crash: Driver in custody after pedestrian struck, killed in Gage Park, police say
Police said the deadly crash appears to be alcohol-related.
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in the Loop overnight is the 11th person shot on the same block this year
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a car in the 400 block of South Wells on Friday evening. He is the 11th person shot on the same block this year. The Loop has now recorded 36 shooting victims in 2022, far more than any...
2 charged after couple celebrating birthday robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a couple celebrating a birthday was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Loop. It happened in the 0-100 block of North Green Street at around 9:30 p.m. The couple, who spoke to WGN News on the condition of anonymity,...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'
A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute
The burglars grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver robbed in Lakeview
Chicago police say a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeview on Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made. The 23-year-old driver was returning to his delivery vehicle when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind him in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
