Atlanta, GA

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WCNC

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer explains how McCaffrey trade unfolded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he started receiving phone calls from teams interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey before the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, saying the organization decided it was best to make a move for the future. "The first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts officials?

The lead referee for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts is Ron Torbert.  Torbert is in Year No. 9 as an NFL referee and his 13th season as an official overall. The Titans are 3-2 in the regular season in games refereed by Torbert, and 0-1 in the postseason. Torbert refereed the 2018 Divisional Playoff game in New England. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
