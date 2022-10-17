Read full article on original website
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey because he can make Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance) better
The San Francisco 49ers typically have a type when it comes to their running backs. They eschew their highly-drafted young players in favor of more lightly-regarded prospects selected later or, sometimes, not at all. All in all, this philosophy gives head coach Kyle Shanahan an inexpensive platoon of effective running backs.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer explains how McCaffrey trade unfolded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he started receiving phone calls from teams interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey before the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, saying the organization decided it was best to make a move for the future. "The first...
Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'
Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week. In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
1 More NFL Team Was Reportedly Trying To Trade For Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers weren't the only team from the NFC West trying to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. Per multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams were also involved in trade discussions for the 26-year-old All-Pro running back. However, the Rams' offer clearly didn't ...
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers for 4 draft picks
The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per multiple reports. The 49ers are sending multiple Day 2 draft picks to Carolina in the deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Less than two weeks ahead of this year’s trade deadline, McCaffrey’s...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts officials?
The lead referee for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts is Ron Torbert. Torbert is in Year No. 9 as an NFL referee and his 13th season as an official overall. The Titans are 3-2 in the regular season in games refereed by Torbert, and 0-1 in the postseason. Torbert refereed the 2018 Divisional Playoff game in New England. ...
As expected, Kyle Shanahan confirms Christian McCaffrey ‘not a rental’ for 49ers
When trade rumors were circulating, there was talk that former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could be a nice one-year pickup for a Super Bowl contender looking to add another explosive weapon. Maybe a team like the Buffalo Bills. After all, his remaining salary for 2022 was low, and none of his future money is guaranteed.
New Warriors player says his 'welcome to Golden State moment' was a mind-blowing Steph Curry practice play
While Donte DiVincenzo was baffled by Stephen Curry's half-court shot, he was amused by how unfazed the rest of the Warriors were.
