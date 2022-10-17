Read full article on original website
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Wrestler Kevin Nash, Passed Away at Age 26
Recently the wrestling world took a different kind of hit when it was announced that Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. It was widely accepted that Kevin Nash was not a great wrestler. He had more skills on the mic than on the mat, and lifted himself up using his ability to network.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance
Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.
wrestlingrumors.net
Two Title Changes Take Place During The Same Show
There go two of them. Titles are the most important things in wrestling as they identify the biggest stars in any given promotion. Any fan understands the idea of a wrestler holding a shiny gold belt and holding it can mean a lot. It can also mean quite a bit when a title changes hands, which was the case this week, albeit in two rather different fashions entirely.
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After Destroying Sonya Deville On WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Set To Introduce More NXT Brands In 2023
WWE has its presence in more than 150 countries across the globe and now the company wants to take its developmental brand to international markets including Japan and Mexico. Shawn Michaels talked about WWE’s plans to take NXT international during the post-Halloween Havoc scrum. The WWE Hall of Famer share some exciting news in regards to the what WWE has in store for the white and gold brand.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Trolls Sheamus After Injury Angle On WWE SmackDown
Solo Sikoa made his shocking debut by helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Tonight, the young Samoan once again proved his worth to The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus during the opening match on SmackDown tonight. The former NXT North American Champion...
wrestlingworld.co
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Quickly Making His Exit on WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE SmackDown this past week and went on to cut an emotional promo before he was interrupted by a masked man believed to be called “Uncle Howdy.”. Whilst the WWE Universe watched the video on the titantron, Bray Wyatt seemingly didn’t stick around...
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Supporting His Movie Comeback: 'Really Nice of Him'
Brendan Fraser is feeling the love from Dwayne Johnson. Fraser, 53, is enjoying awards buzz for his performance in The Whale, which marks a major comeback for the star, known for blockbusters like The Mummy and George of the Jungle. After footage went viral of Fraser getting emotional during a...
Yardbarker
Logan Paul Reveals Who Is Training Him For WWE Crown Jewel Match With Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is preparing to take on “The Tribal Chief” and he’s getting help from some very capable trainers. On November 5th, Logan Paul approaches his biggest challenge since arriving to World Wrestling Entertainment. Accordingly, Paul will square off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the company’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Reigns will lay his title on the line in this highly anticipated matchup, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To properly prepare, Logan Paul has revealed the duo of wrestling veterans that have helped train him, confirming a recent report from PWInsider.com.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened Before WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE held their Halloween Havoc event tonight, but the action wasn’t limited to the premium live event. The fans in attendance got a special treat before the show kicked off. According to those in attendance, there were two dark matches before the NXT Halloween Havoc event. It appears that they pushed Kiana James and Axiom for the live fans as they won those matches.
