Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
Chicago crash: Driver in custody after pedestrian struck, killed in Gage Park, police say
Police said the deadly crash appears to be alcohol-related.
2 charged after couple celebrating birthday robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a couple celebrating a birthday was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Loop. It happened in the 0-100 block of North Green Street at around 9:30 p.m. The couple, who spoke to WGN News on the condition of anonymity,...
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Man dies after being hit by car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A man was killed after being hit by a car in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, a man was crossing the street at the 3200 block of West 51st Street around 4:16 a.m. when someone driving a sedan struck him with the car. The man was pronounced dead […]
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times, critically hurt in Englewood, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
CBS News
Naperville standoff, barricade goes on for hours before person is taken into custody
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was taken into custody Friday night after a barricade and standoff at a Best Western hotel in Naperville. Police were called late Friday for a report of an armed person in a room at the Best Western Naperville Inn, 1617 Naperville-Wheaton Rd. A standoff...
'Frustrating and terrifying': CPD investigating 4 kidnappings, armed robberies near Wrigley Field
In the West Loop, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren is teaching free self-defense classes after a series of attempted kidnappings there last month.
6 hurt in crash involving CPD squad car in Woodlawn, paramedics say
The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene.
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
New video released of suspect wanted in deadly shooting of North Side liquor store owner
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
Northfield woman gets probation after confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier turns violent
"I need to see your passes," the woman can be heard saying in video that captured the incident.
