Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas
An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.
Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
Police: SW Kan. woman texted 911 for help after violent attack
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged violent attack on a woman. Just after 9p.m October 17, police were dispatched to the north part of Garden City after 911 communications received an inaudible call from a woman. She then texted 911 stating she needed help.
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
U.S. 400 bypass closure in Ford County delayed
The Kansas Department of Transportation says the closure of the U.S. 400 bypass in Ford County will be delayed until next spring.
Coyote Corner: Concordia's Abby Donovan
Kansas Wesleyan's Abby Donovan could feel the pressure mounting as she approached the tee on the 18th hole at Mariah Hills Golf Course during the finals of the Kansas Conference Match Play event earlier this month in Dodge City. She and Bethany's Elin Kennborn were all square after Donovan won...
Sheriff: Fuel card skimmers seized from gas pump in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after fuel card skimmers were found in the gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, 104 N Main Street, in Ingalls on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Department. Authorities reminded the public who may have used a debit or credit card recently to purchase...
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons hang 65 on Broncbusters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Any team would have been content with a 27-7 halftime lead at Garden City — not the No. 1 Dragons. Garden City (receiving votes in the Top 15 poll) entered the game 3-4 overall, but 3-1 in conference play. The Broncbusters first three losses of the season came when head coach Tom Minnick could not physically coach his team because of health issues. Upon his return, Garden City rolled to three straight wins before dropping a three-point decision against then-No. 9 Snow.
T-Bird volleyball falls to Seward County
CONCORDIA - After winning the opening set by a score of 25-18, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would be unable to find another set victory as part of a four-set home defeat to number-13 ranked Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday. Falling to 7-17...
