This is the UFC 280 live blog for Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, a main card lightweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Dariush is a longtime veteran of the game who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak, earning four performance bonuses during that run. That run has put him firmly in the top-10 of the lightweight division and knocking on the door of a title shot. However, he’s a bit hamstrung by how deep lightweight is and his inability to secure a fight with a top-five opponent. Against the rising prospect Gamrot, Dariush hopes to finally get over the hump and earn himself a title shot. Against Dariush, Gamrot hopes to add the signature win his resume needs to earn a shot at 155-pound belt.

18 HOURS AGO