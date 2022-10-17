Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Belal Muhammad repeatedly asked for Khamzat Chimaev fight, but UFC only offered Sean Brady
When Khamzat Chimaev was still just a prospect looking for a top-ranked opponent to face him, Belal Muhammad was more than happy to answer that call. In fact, Muhammad continuously asked for the chance to face Chimaev and thought he nearly landed the matchup back in March when the UFC hinted at a main event slot for the promotion’s return to London. Unfortunately for Muhammad, the fight never materialized but he never gave up hope on ending the hype surrounding the undefeated Chechen.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira sends final message to Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 faceoff: ‘I’m going to kill this man’
Charles Oliveira vowed that “the lion of the lightweights is still roaring” after facing off with Islam Makhachev for the final time Friday at UFC 280’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi — and he made even more dire threats just a few moments later. While heading...
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights
Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 Gambling Preview: Can Charles Oliveira keep his incredible run going against Islam Makhachev?
It’s here. After weeks of anticipation, UFC 280 finally goes down on Saturday, featuring title fights in the two best divisions in MMA: Lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound belt on the line against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and in the final fight of the night, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off for the vacant lightweight title. On top of those two incredible fights, there are 11 other awesome bouts, with an enormous number of betting opportunities, so let’s get to it.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 280 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
MMA Fighting
‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win
Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner. Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith: Sean O’Malley ‘very smart’ with matchmaking, Petr Yan ‘probably the easiest’ matchup among bantamweight elite
Sean O’Malley may be a lot of things, but stupid isn’t one of them. Despite a resume that doesn’t include a single win over a top 15-ranked opponent, O’Malley will jump the line at bantamweight for his upcoming showdown against ex-champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling: Featherweight move likely inevitable, friends or not with Merab Dvalishvili
Aljamain Sterling may be the reigning and defending UFC bantamweight champion, but he knows his days competing at 135 pounds are likely numbered. Originally a wrestler before transitioning to MMA, 33-year-old veteran has cut weight nearly his entire life. That tortuous process has also come with a lot of knowledge, which is why Sterling knows his body will eventually reach its limit.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal out of UFC 282 matchup with Jamie Pickett, debut pushed back to early 2023
The highly anticipated octagon debut of Bo Nickal will now take place in the first quarter of 2023. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the scheduled bout between Nickal and Jamie Pickett for UFC 282 in December will no longer take place due to an undisclosed injury to the 3-0 prospect. MMA Junkie first reported the bout being cancelled.
MMA Fighting
John Lineker misses weight for ONE on Prime Video 3, stripped of bantamweight title
John Lineker came in over the bantamweight limit for his first defense of the ONE Championship belt Thursday in Malaysia and lost his title on the scale, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. “Hands of Stone” was slated to defend his throne against Fabricio Andrade at...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo details how he believes Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev; picks next Brazilian stars in UFC
Jose Aldo carried the UFC on his shoulders in Brazil for nearly a decade as one of the biggest stars in the country. And now that the two-time featherweight champion has retired from the sport, he sees potential in three names to be the new faces of the company in his home country.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 video: Muhammad Mokaev locks in armbar submission to put away Malcolm Gordon in last minute
Muhammad Mokaev is still undefeated, but it wasn’t easy. The 22-year-old flyweight wunderkind picked up a late armbar submission win over a gritty Malcolm Gordon on the UFC 280 preliminary card Saturday in Abu Dhabi to improve to 8-0 as a pro and 3-0 inside the octagon. Watch Mokaev’s...
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett finally returns to American soil. On Saturday morning, the UFC announced via social media that Pimblett will face lightweight veteran Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Pimblett (19-3), a former Cage Warriors champion, has emerged as one of the most talked about fighters...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 live blog: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
This is the UFC 280 live blog for Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, a main card lightweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Dariush is a longtime veteran of the game who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak, earning four performance bonuses during that run. That run has put him firmly in the top-10 of the lightweight division and knocking on the door of a title shot. However, he’s a bit hamstrung by how deep lightweight is and his inability to secure a fight with a top-five opponent. Against the rising prospect Gamrot, Dariush hopes to finally get over the hump and earn himself a title shot. Against Dariush, Gamrot hopes to add the signature win his resume needs to earn a shot at 155-pound belt.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Which fighter has most pressure to win at UFC 280?
On the eve of UFC 280, which is a blockbuster card with several high stakes matchups, which of the fighters has the most pressure on them to win on Saturday in Abu Dhabi?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what’s on the line for some of the big fights at UFC 280, including the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Additionally, listener questions include Belal Muhammad’s future with a big win over Sean Brady, the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, Khamzat Chimaev, Jon Jones, the impact of Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss ahead of her bout with Manon Fiorot, the MMA Fighting UFC 280 Watch Party — which takes place Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET live on the MMA Fighting YouTube channel — and much more.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 preview show: Final countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, stacked card
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will finally battle it out this Saturday to cap off an incredibly stacked UFC 280 lineup for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Ahead of the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee break down the fascinating main event between Oliveira and Makhachev, the storylines, the stylistic differences, and more. Additionally, the gang previews the under the radar co-main event for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw, the stakes for Sean O’Malley as he prepares for his matchup with Petr Yan, Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss, making the case for Belal Muhammad to have the most pressure on him when he meets Sean Brady, and more.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
The UFC 280 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below. The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 live blog: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
This is the UFC 280 live blog for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, the featured bantamweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s been a tough couple of years for Yan, who until very recently was viewed as one of the best fighters in the world and a guy poised to become a long-reigning champion. Then he lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling when he landed an illegal knee to the head and was disqualified. He won an interim title against Cory Sandhagen a few months later, but came up short against Sterling in their rematch earlier this year, losing a split decision. Now, Yan looks to re-cement himself as the top bantamweight contender with a commanding victory over one of the division’s biggest stars.
MMA Fighting
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 announced for Dec. 3, Fury takes shot at Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury’s brief retirement is over. “The Gypsy King” returns to the ring on Dec. 3 to defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) in a trilogy bout that is set to take place Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury and Chisora made the fight official at a press conference on Thursday. The event is expected to air on ESPN+ in the United States.
MMA Fighting
Paths to Victory: How Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev can claim the lightweight title at UFC 280
The biggest fight card of the year takes place this Saturday when UFC 280 goes down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to reclaim the belt he lost on the scale when he faces the next great Dagestani lightweight, Islam Makhachev. It’s arguably the most intriguing fight of the year, with enormous repercussions for the legacies of both men, so let’s take a look at what each needs to do to win this marquee matchup and ultimately what will happen on fight night.
Comments / 0