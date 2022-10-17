Martha was born May 15, 1934 in Duncan Township, Illinois the daughter of Floyd and Veneta Braucht Mayhew. On February 14, 1959 she married Eugene Nielsen in Buffalo Prairie. Martha and Eugene lived in San Gabriel, California for many years, with Martha returning in 2002 to live in Aledo. While in California, Martha worked for United Airlines and Mountain View Mortuary. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and the Mercer County Quilters Club. Martha was a talented quilter and avid doll collector, and enjoyed genealogy.

