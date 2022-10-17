“The idea wasn’t to spark any fire,” When Roger Federer faced the wrath of angry Pakistani fans after cheering on for the ‘Blues’

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
Yardbarker
Mischa Zverev questions how Nadal will handle tennis and family - "It's not easy to combine both"
Long-time father Mischa Zverev knows how tricky it is to combine tennis and family in light of Nadal becoming a father recently. For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal recently became a parent, joining a long list of his peers who have already experienced it. Murray, Djokovic, and his closest friend Roger Federer have all been fathers for a considerable amount of time.
tennisuptodate.com
"Dirty tennis" - Nick Kyrgios resumes feud with Stefanos Tsitsipas in cheeky social media post
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made fun of Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek’s mother made comments about their Wimbledon encounter in July. Speaking to the Greek City Times recently, Julia Sergeyevna Apostoli said Kyrgios is the only player that puts her son out of his right mind. Moreover, she accused the Australian of underhanded tactics in their third round Wimbledon battle in the summer.
tennisuptodate.com
First public appearance since retirement confirmed for Federer, set to head to Japan
¸Roger Federer will make his first public appearance after his retirement in Japan taking part in a UNIQLO event. Federer became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO when he switched to the company some time ago. A special event in his honour called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will be hosted in Japan within the company headquarters.
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir
Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: "I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams ready to play anybody who feels they can win
Serena Williams was notified about something during a TechCrunch event and she issued a challenge after hearing it. Serena Williams recently hung up the racquet wanting to focus on other things and becoming a mother once more. She was at a TechCrunch event when Jordan Crook, Deputy Editor of Tech Crunch, notified her that 84 % of men feel like they could beat her at tennis.
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
Football superstar Neymar tells court he always signed contracts his manager-father told him to as he appears in Spanish court to deny corruption charges which carry two-year jail term
Football superstar Neymar said Tuesday he always signed documents his manager father told him to, as he took the stand at his trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. 'My father has always been in charge' of contract negotiations, Neymar said when questioned by...
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal achieves milestone, adding new record to his legendary career
Former World No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has claimed another record to his name in his illustrious career. He now has a record of spending the most weeks (373 weeks) as World No.2 in the ATP Rankings. Coincidentally, the Spaniard has spent the same number of...
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
The RAF drew up plans to bomb Argentina itself during the Falklands War and fly back to the safety of Britain via Hawaii, documents reveal
The Royal Air Force (RAF) had drawn up plans to bomb airfield bases in Argentina, before flying back via Hawaii, during the Falklands War, new documents have shown. Targeting the mainland of Argentina was considered a controversial idea during the war, with questions raised in the British Cabinet over whether it would be legal.
Royal Family set to lock in a date for a trip to Australia after the Queen's death - and it will be the first time ever a King has come Down Under
King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate could all be on their way to Sydney in 2024 to mark Australia's Bicentenary. The Royals and the NSW Parliament have been in discussions for months as they attempt to lure the new King to Australia, with Charles reportedly keen to get back Down Under.
