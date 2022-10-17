Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
ccxmedia.org
Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove
The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Sign Petition Against Proposed Hubbard Avenue Bike Path
The city of Robbinsdale has a lot of work ahead to replace aging infrastructure throughout the city. According to city engineers, some of that infrastructure, which includes everything from water mains to stormwater sewer pipe, is roughly 100 years old. But a $6.6 million plan to improve underground water utilities...
Hastings Star Gazette
Photos: Beautiful prairie style house for sale in Hastings
This exceptional property is nestled in the St. Croix Valley minutes from parks, Prescott and Afton. Sitting on about five acres, this beautiful prairie style home brings the outside in with large windows and natural materials like wood and stone used throughout the home. The house features a stunning two story, two sided cultured Minnesota fieldstone fireplace in the great room.
Crews extinguish two cars on fire in south Minneapolis parking ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire officials say two cars caught on fire early Saturday morning in a south Minneapolis parking ramp.In a tweet, MFD said crews responded to the fire on the second level of a parking ramp around 3:15 a.m. on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue.MFD says it was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth
The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
ccxmedia.org
Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch
Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Eastern Maple Grove Chooses Between Bristol, Bahner in House Dist. 37B Race
DFL incumbent Kristin Bahner and Republican-challenger John Bristol are on the ballot to represent the eastern part of Maple Grove in House District 37B. The district lines shifted with recent redistricting, and this district no longer includes Osseo. To learn more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Henderson Encourages Positivity in “Activate Your Inner Shark”
Golden Valley Resident Ron Henderson encourages positive thinking in his ninth book, “Activate Your Inner Shark.”. “My book is about the process of everybody becoming the best version of themselves,” said Henderson. “When you self-stage properly, you are activating the inner shark in you and you can become a predator for positivity.”
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
fox9.com
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
Crews battle structure fire in Ham Lake
HAM LAKE, Minn. – Several agencies worked together to fight a structure fire Monday evening in Ham Lake.The building is near the intersection of Central Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt. An update on the fire is expected early Tuesday.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
