cuse.com
Ice Breaker Tournament Up Next for the Orange
Game Details: Ice Breker Tournament at the 1980 Rink, Herb Brooks Arena. Saturday October 22 vs. St. Lawrence/Holy Cross (2/5 PM) The Orange will play #11 Clarkson for the third time in nine days at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Placid, N.Y. The first round of the tournament on Friday, Oct. 21 features St. Lawrence and Holy Cross in the first game at 4 pm followed by Syracuse and Clarkson at 7 pm. The Championship Game will be at 5 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22 with the third-place game at 2 pm.
#20 Pitt Holds Off 'Cuse, 2-0
#20 Pittsburgh (12-3-1, 5-2-1) remained unbeaten at home after defeating visiting Syracuse (8-6-2, 1-5-2), 2-0, on Thursday night. Syracuse controlled play for most of the first half, but, the Panthers seized on a late opportunity. An attempted cross by the Panthers was not cleared far enough by the Orange and Bri Hilsenteger drove the ball home with 1:45 left in the opening half. The tally held up for the remainder of the contest.
No. 12 Field Hockey Home Twice This Weekend
No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 4 Louisville: Friday | Oct. 21 | 6 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 19 Rutgers: Sunday | Oct. 23 | Noon | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. Friday Watch Live: ACC Network Extra. Sunday Watch Live:...
Tennis Gears Up For ITA Super Regional
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse tennis is back on the court this weekend at the ITA Super Regionals, with play taking place at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Over the course of four days, from Friday, October 21st to Monday, October 24th, all six players on the Orange roster will be competing. Draws have yet to be announced.
Sjoberg Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
Senior center-back Buster Sjoberg is the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Swedish defender is the fifth Syracuse men's soccer student-athlete to receive an honor from the ACC. Defender Christian Curti (8/30), forward Levonte Johnson (9/20), goalkeeper Russell Shealy (9/20 and 10/4) and midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski (10/11) were also recognized by the ACC office earlier this season. No other school in the ACC has had five different men's soccer student-athletes earn the Player of the Week award in the 2022 season.
Volleyball Set For Road Tilt Against Clemson and #10 Georgia Tech
Syracuse at Clemson: Friday | Oct. 21 | 7 p.m. | Clemson S.C.. | Jervey Gym. Syracuse at #10 Georgia Tech: Sunday | Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | O'Keefe Gym. CLEMSON, S.C. - Syracuse volleyball remains on the road this weekend with more league action on tap. Head Coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam and company will start things off against Clemson on Friday (Oct. 21st) in Clemson, S.C. before heading down to Atlanta, Ga. to face #10 Georgia Tech on Sunday (Oct. 23rd).
Orange to Hold Pledge Drive For Uplifting Athletes Saturday
The Syracuse chapter of Uplifting Athletes will be holding a Touchdown and Turnover Pledge Drive on October 22 versus fellow chapter Clemson to shine a spotlight on the rare disease community. Orange fans can tackle rare diseases, by making a pledge for each touchdown scored and turnover forced against Clemson....
