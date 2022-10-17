Game Details: Ice Breker Tournament at the 1980 Rink, Herb Brooks Arena. Saturday October 22 vs. St. Lawrence/Holy Cross (2/5 PM) The Orange will play #11 Clarkson for the third time in nine days at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Placid, N.Y. The first round of the tournament on Friday, Oct. 21 features St. Lawrence and Holy Cross in the first game at 4 pm followed by Syracuse and Clarkson at 7 pm. The Championship Game will be at 5 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22 with the third-place game at 2 pm.

