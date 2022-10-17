ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Warm and sunny conditions continue through the start of the week

More warm and sunny weather is on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek. With high pressure to the south, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze. This is giving us a mild start to the morning followed by highs reaching the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and very similar to yesterday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 10-22-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 10-22-2022. Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar. Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Food supplies impacted by more extreme weather. Fall harvest is underway across the nation,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast. Policy would allow teachers to carry guns at school. Big Walnut first reading of policy to allow teachers …. (WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus

Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus. Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar. Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
DUBLIN, OH
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?

Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State's Saturday win over Iowa. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. High school football...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First community safety fair held in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first community safety fair was held in Columbus Saturday. It’s an event organized by the Franklin County Children’s Services. It focused on providing families with resources to prepare for emergency situations and prevent potential tragedies. One group at Saturday’s event was BeSmart. It’s a non-partisan group focused not on gun […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band. TBDBITL and the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band played a tribute to Sir Elton John with seven of the iconic singer and composer’s most popular songs: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Saturday night could net someone an estimated $580 million. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60. The Powerball number is 18 and the Power Play is 2X. Should there be a winner (or winners) in Saturday’s drawing and decide […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store

Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family.
OHIO STATE

