More warm and sunny weather is on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek. With high pressure to the south, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze. This is giving us a mild start to the morning followed by highs reaching the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and very similar to yesterday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO