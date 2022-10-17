Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Warm and sunny conditions continue through the start of the week
More warm and sunny weather is on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek. With high pressure to the south, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze. This is giving us a mild start to the morning followed by highs reaching the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and very similar to yesterday.
NBC4 Columbus
Overnight Weather Forecast 10-22-2022
Overnight Weather Forecast 10-22-2022. Man, 40, dead after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Food supplies impacted by more extreme weather. Fall harvest is underway across the nation,...
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
NBC4 Columbus
Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast
Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast. Policy would allow teachers to carry guns at school. Big Walnut first reading of policy to allow teachers …. (WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow...
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus. Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar. Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on...
Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
NBC4 Columbus
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police.
WATCH: Band of the Week winner West Jefferson High School
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — West Jefferson High School is NBC4 Football Friday Nite’s Week 10 Band of the Week. Watch the band’s halftime performance in the video player above.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Giant Eagle opens Market District stores in Powell, Hilliard, plans more conversions
POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Giant Eagle is adding to its Market District footprint in Central Ohio. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain on Thursday marked the transformations of its supermarkets at 4001 Britton Parkway in Hilliard and 4000 W. Powell Road in Powell to the format, which includes expanded products and services. And more such […]
NBC4 Columbus
Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?
Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?

Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State's Saturday win over Iowa. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. High school football...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
First community safety fair held in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first community safety fair was held in Columbus Saturday. It’s an event organized by the Franklin County Children’s Services. It focused on providing families with resources to prepare for emergency situations and prevent potential tragedies. One group at Saturday’s event was BeSmart. It’s a non-partisan group focused not on gun […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band. TBDBITL and the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band played a tribute to Sir Elton John with seven of the iconic singer and composer’s most popular songs: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”
What are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Saturday night could net someone an estimated $580 million. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60. The Powerball number is 18 and the Power Play is 2X. Should there be a winner (or winners) in Saturday’s drawing and decide […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store. NBC4 Today Weather Update. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on October 22,...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family.
