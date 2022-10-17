Read full article on original website
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 22
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota Runner Missing for Three Weeks in Colorado. Police Investigating Deadly Rollover in Minnehaha County. A Look into Medical Marijuana...
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal Harrisburg rollover
A 62-year-old man lost his life after the vehicle rolled over on Friday.
Two animals die in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion. Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Kids pick out new winter coat at Sioux Falls giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like winter this weekend, but we all know it isn’t far away. That’s why Friday’s Kidz N Coats giveaway is so exciting in downtown Sioux Falls. It got underway at 3:30 this afternoon outside the library. Hundreds...
Energy assistance available for those struggling in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are now open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Customers are urged to contact their...
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
How the zoo is protecting birds against avian flu
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is taking steps to protect its bird collection from the avian flu. The precautions have been in place since this spring after cases were confirmed in the region. As the fall migration of waterfowl continues, the zoo...
62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
Sioux Falls fire damages duplex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at the 700 Block of S. 2nd Ave. Crews arriving reported moderate smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a two story duplex. Initial reports indicated all residents were out of the building. This was confirmed by a search conducted by SFFR.
Sioux Falls Police ask people to avoid the area of W. 12th and S. Hawthorne due to injury accident investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. They are asking people to avoid the area. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening. The investigation closed West 12th Street between Hawthorne and...
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
Staying safe while out on a run
Any runner will tell you while you may experience the runner’s high, it can be quickly dashed by feeling unsafe in your surroundings. Greg Koch is the owner of 605 Running Company and Jess Speckmeier with the Sioux Falls Police Department, and an ultra-marathon runner. They joined us to talk us through how you can stay alert and safe when you head out on your next run.
Man in wheelchair hit by car; truck crashes into house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 21! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A man convicted of manslaughter 38 years ago will continue serving his life sentence with no parole after his request for commutation was denied.
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
