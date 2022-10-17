Read full article on original website
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Klieman Named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – After guiding Kansas State to a 5-1 record – which includes a 3-0 ledger in Big 12 play – at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, head coach Chris Klieman is one of 20 coaches in the nation and two from the Big 12 to be named to the midseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Wednesday.
Sonny forecast at No. 8 TCU with Horned Frogs undefeated
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes and TCU have gotten halfway through their first regular season together still undefeated, a fact the coach succinctly put into perspective. “It’s been a good half of the season so far,” Dykes said. The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) have won three consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time in school history, the last two against teams that were also without a loss. A win over No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) at home on Saturday night would put TCU alone atop the conference standings. “We’ve got a long way to go,” cornerback Josh Newton. “We could be even more special, way more special.”
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Wildcats Draw with Texas Tech, Fall to TCU
HOCKLEY, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – Following Monday’s victory over No. 21 Texas, the Kansas State men’s golf team battled to an impressive draw against No. 1 ranked Texas Tech before falling to TCU on Tuesday at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, held at par-71, 7,007-yard Club at Houston Oaks.
Kansas State vs TCU Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/22/22)
Kansas State visits TCU this week after having a bye last week and winning against Iowa State before that. TCU is coming off a dramatic win against Oklahoma State last week to stay undefeated. This should be a very interesting matchup in the Big 12 and could help decide more of Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
VIDEO & QUOTES: Jerome Tang’s press conference from Big 12 Media Day
I’m excited to be here. I know our guys are too. We’ve got a great group of young men who fit what the K-State family is about. We’re excited to get better every single day. Looking forward to starting the season. On the development of Ismael Massoud.
