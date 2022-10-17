FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes and TCU have gotten halfway through their first regular season together still undefeated, a fact the coach succinctly put into perspective. “It’s been a good half of the season so far,” Dykes said. The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) have won three consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time in school history, the last two against teams that were also without a loss. A win over No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) at home on Saturday night would put TCU alone atop the conference standings. “We’ve got a long way to go,” cornerback Josh Newton. “We could be even more special, way more special.”

