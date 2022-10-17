The boil water notice has been rescinded for all Greater Pine Island Water Association distribution areas. According to the Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District, the water has been deemed good to drink except for parts of Saint James City on Sanibel Road and houses on and south of 8th Avenue. These areas are still under notice because the Health Department did not sample the locations and therefore were not cleared.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO