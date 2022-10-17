Read full article on original website
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
School board members touring heavily damaged Lee County schools
Lee County School Board members got the opportunity to tour the more heavily damaged Lee County schools on Thursday. The district had them visit Lexington Middle School, Diplomat Middle School, Hector A. Cafferata Elementary, Gulf Elementary School, and Gulf Middle School. Lexington and Diplomat Middle are both starting with virtual...
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
Estero Recreation Center moves people to new North Fort Myers shelter
Those sheltering at Estero Recreation Center are being moved to the new North Fort Myers shelter, joining those from the Hertz Arena who got there earlier this week. The county hasn’t shared plans for a long-term solution to temporary housing and people are wondering how long they will be able to stay there.
Escaped Georgia prisoner found walking along I-75 in Charlotte County
Troopers have found a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in Georgia. Anthony Moret, 67, was found walking on southbound I-75, at mile marker 158, in Charlotte County. A warrant check revealed he had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder.
Cajun Navy helps Ian survivors on Bokeelia
Getting supplies is near the top of the priority list now and the Cajun Navy is in Southwest Florida to help. Earlier this month, they brought an 18-wheeler truck full of supplies down to the Cajun Navy. Food, baby food, folding chairs and hundred-dollar checks. So many people were stuck...
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
Community Center opening on Fort Myers Beach Friday
A community resource center will open in Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The center will be at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut Street, on the corner of Estero Boulevard. It will provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners. The community center will be open from 9 a.m. to...
New FEMA location at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach
A new FEMA location opens at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach. Saturday is the first-day FEMA is at the new location and they will be here there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any assistance questions. FEMA has also announced that federal support for hurricane recovery is...
Valerie’s House helps SWFL grieve after Ian
Whether you’ve lost a loved one or not, Hurricane Ian has affected you. Seeling all the damage can only add to the mental strain. That’s where Valerie’s House comes in to help you out. The number of people visiting for grief support is higher than ever. Families...
Charlotte County hiring temporary maintenance workers
Charlotte County is in immediate need of temporary personnel to assist with maintenance and debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian. The pay rate is $15.50 per hour, seven days a week. For information, visit the careers page on the Charlotte County website or call the Human Resources Department at (941) 743-1225.
Affordable housing worsens after Ian
For months in east Naples, people have been struggling to find somewhere to live that’s not going to break the bank. The devastation left by Hurricane Ian makes it nearly impossible now. Wet, soggy piles of destruction line the streets of the neighborhoods off Shadowlawn Drive in east Naples.
Lee County using new Expressvote voting machines in upcoming election
You could be casting your vote electronically in Lee County using a machine called “Expressvote” for the upcoming election. Voting will look a little different this year, and it’s thanks to Expressvote. It’s a new electronic system that many people will be able to use. To...
Boil water notice lifted in areas around Lee County
The boil water notice has been rescinded for all Greater Pine Island Water Association distribution areas. According to the Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District, the water has been deemed good to drink except for parts of Saint James City on Sanibel Road and houses on and south of 8th Avenue. These areas are still under notice because the Health Department did not sample the locations and therefore were not cleared.
Hurricane Ian’s impact on scheduled sporting events in SWFL
Every fall and winter people flock to the Southwest Florida community to enjoy baseball, basketball, and other sports at all levels. Events like spring training bring some normalcy, excitement, and of course a lot of money to the area. Not even spring training complexes were immune from the destructive force...
Water pressure back on Fort Myers Beach, mayor discusses that and more
Homes on top of homes while some still don’t have water or electricity with debris scattered all around the ground. People living on Fort Myers Beach are starting to get upset with the way officials are handling the mess from Hurricane Ian. Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers...
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion
Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
Naples residents wondering when piles of trash will be picked up
More than three weeks have gone by since Hurricane Ian and people are wondering when is their debris going to get picked up. Refrigerators, reclining chairs, and even flat-screen TVs are piled up alongside the road. The city of Naples says there is no timetable yet as to when this...
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
