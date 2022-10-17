ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

School board members touring heavily damaged Lee County schools

Lee County School Board members got the opportunity to tour the more heavily damaged Lee County schools on Thursday. The district had them visit Lexington Middle School, Diplomat Middle School, Hector A. Cafferata Elementary, Gulf Elementary School, and Gulf Middle School. Lexington and Diplomat Middle are both starting with virtual...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Estero Recreation Center moves people to new North Fort Myers shelter

Those sheltering at Estero Recreation Center are being moved to the new North Fort Myers shelter, joining those from the Hertz Arena who got there earlier this week. The county hasn’t shared plans for a long-term solution to temporary housing and people are wondering how long they will be able to stay there.
ESTERO, FL
Cajun Navy helps Ian survivors on Bokeelia

Getting supplies is near the top of the priority list now and the Cajun Navy is in Southwest Florida to help. Earlier this month, they brought an 18-wheeler truck full of supplies down to the Cajun Navy. Food, baby food, folding chairs and hundred-dollar checks. So many people were stuck...
BOKEELIA, FL
Community Center opening on Fort Myers Beach Friday

A community resource center will open in Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The center will be at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut Street, on the corner of Estero Boulevard. It will provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners. The community center will be open from 9 a.m. to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Valerie’s House helps SWFL grieve after Ian

Whether you’ve lost a loved one or not, Hurricane Ian has affected you. Seeling all the damage can only add to the mental strain. That’s where Valerie’s House comes in to help you out. The number of people visiting for grief support is higher than ever. Families...
FORT MYERS, FL
Charlotte County hiring temporary maintenance workers

Charlotte County is in immediate need of temporary personnel to assist with maintenance and debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian. The pay rate is $15.50 per hour, seven days a week. For information, visit the careers page on the Charlotte County website or call the Human Resources Department at (941) 743-1225.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Affordable housing worsens after Ian

For months in east Naples, people have been struggling to find somewhere to live that’s not going to break the bank. The devastation left by Hurricane Ian makes it nearly impossible now. Wet, soggy piles of destruction line the streets of the neighborhoods off Shadowlawn Drive in east Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Lee County using new Expressvote voting machines in upcoming election

You could be casting your vote electronically in Lee County using a machine called “Expressvote” for the upcoming election. Voting will look a little different this year, and it’s thanks to Expressvote. It’s a new electronic system that many people will be able to use. To...
Boil water notice lifted in areas around Lee County

The boil water notice has been rescinded for all Greater Pine Island Water Association distribution areas. According to the Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District, the water has been deemed good to drink except for parts of Saint James City on Sanibel Road and houses on and south of 8th Avenue. These areas are still under notice because the Health Department did not sample the locations and therefore were not cleared.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian’s impact on scheduled sporting events in SWFL

Every fall and winter people flock to the Southwest Florida community to enjoy baseball, basketball, and other sports at all levels. Events like spring training bring some normalcy, excitement, and of course a lot of money to the area. Not even spring training complexes were immune from the destructive force...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion

Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Naples residents wondering when piles of trash will be picked up

More than three weeks have gone by since Hurricane Ian and people are wondering when is their debris going to get picked up. Refrigerators, reclining chairs, and even flat-screen TVs are piled up alongside the road. The city of Naples says there is no timetable yet as to when this...
NAPLES, FL
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

