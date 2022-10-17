ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Cardinals favored vs. Saints in odds for quick TNF turnaround

The Arizona Cardinals are favored for the second straight week. After being in that position for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks prior to a 19-9 loss, Arizona is a -2.5 favorite for a Thursday Night Football showdown at State Farm Stadium with the New Orleans Saints, per Fan Duel Sportsbook.
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Suns’ Devin Booker pulls up to season opener in ’58 Chevy

Suns star Devin Booker caught attention for pulling up to Phoenix’s season opener at Footprint Center Wednesday in a pink 1958 Chevy convertible. “[1958], man, that’s the year,” Booker said to a cameraman while walking up. Booker has quite the car collection, with classics such as the...
Suns’ Monty Williams explains why Chris Paul remained benched in comeback

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul took a seat with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, a typical breather period for the 37-year-old. Paul had played just over 30 minutes, and head coach Monty Williams typically rests Paul before the point guard re-enters to close...
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray caught on camera yelling at Kliff Kingsbury on TNF

The Arizona Cardinals had to burn their final timeout of the first half while on the New Orleans Saints’ 2-yard line as the play clock was going to expire. Quarterback Kyler Murray came back to the sideline hot, and the broadcast caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on his walk over. Online lipreaders deduced that Murray was telling Kingsbury to calm down.
GM Armstrong likes how Arizona Coyotes have quickly improved early in season

Early into the season, general manager Bill Armstrong likes what he’s seeing from the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve been happy with how our team has gotten better with every game,” Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “… Right now our power play is really executing at a high level and that’s giving us a chance to win games and be in games.”
Suns struggle to hit shots early in season opener vs. Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks came out firing from long range against the Suns on Wednesday night and built a 62-45 halftime lead in the nationally-televised season opener for both teams at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Dallas made seven of its first 13 three-pointers while the Suns missed their first seven...
Suns erase 22-point deficit with massive run in 2nd half to beat Mavs

The Phoenix Suns stared at a 22-point deficit early in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. From there, Phoenix went on a 17-3 scoring run and kept the pressure on Dallas, cutting their disadvantage to five by the end of the third period, 81-76. The Suns continued...
Suns ownership situation a factor in Cam Johnson extension negotiations

Cam Johnson is in the long term plans for the Phoenix Suns, despite the two sides failing to agree on a contract extension before Monday’s deadline. Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo such and that there was mutual interest to get a deal done.
