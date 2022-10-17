Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
WDSU
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Here is how much a ticket is going for
NEW ORLEANS — Anyone heading to watch the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night will have a few options for ticket prices. Depending on the ticket purchasing website fans use, tickets range anywhere from $25 to $600. The cheapest seats are found almost exclusively at the...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Saints-Cardinals injury report: Arizona RB James Conner questionable
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is questionable to play on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints with a ribs injury. The official and final injury report Wednesday listed Conner, kicker Matt Prater (hip), safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring) as questionable. Receiver Marquise...
Cardinals favored vs. Saints in odds for quick TNF turnaround
The Arizona Cardinals are favored for the second straight week. After being in that position for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks prior to a 19-9 loss, Arizona is a -2.5 favorite for a Thursday Night Football showdown at State Farm Stadium with the New Orleans Saints, per Fan Duel Sportsbook.
Saints-Cardinals injury report: Safety Jalen Thompson limited with hamstring issue
The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints hit the practice field for the first time on Tuesday with a short week leading to their primetime game Thursday. Neither team practiced on Monday but did post official injury reports with a large number of DNP and limited designations. Notably for Arizona,...
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints
The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Cardinals rookies Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas make most of Week 6 snaps
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals defense saw a number of young players step up and produce in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Among those who made waves against Geno Smith and the Seattle offense were rookie pass rushers Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas. After...
Saints give Arizona Cardinals offense another shot at getting right
TEMPE — If you want to go far in the NFL, you got to put points on the board consistently, something the Arizona Cardinals have not accomplished yet in 2022. Pay dirt has been at a premium for Arizona in the bottom 15 among NFL teams in terms of points per game with 19.
DeAndre Hopkins has a hype video for his post-suspension debut
DeAndre Hopkins’ 2022 debut fittingly comes as the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints as the only NFL show in the Thursday Night Football primetime slot. There is drama attached to his return from a six-game PED suspension he attempted to appeal. There is drama as the Cardinals come off an ugly offensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. And if drama is something you want more of, here is this:
Cardinals find renewed hope in season after TNF win vs. Saints
GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray caught on camera yelling at Kliff Kingsbury on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals had to burn their final timeout of the first half while on the New Orleans Saints’ 2-yard line as the play clock was going to expire. Quarterback Kyler Murray came back to the sideline hot, and the broadcast caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on his walk over. Online lipreaders deduced that Murray was telling Kingsbury to calm down.
Christian McCaffrey traded from Carolina Panthers to San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Thursday night. ESPN first reported the trade that brings McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford in a deal for draft picks.
Watch: Arizona’s pick-6 party gives Cardinals lead over Saints at halftime
The Arizona Cardinals had a pick-six party to end the first half against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. Not only did Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson give his team the lead with the first interception of his NFL career, but teammate Isaiah Simmons doubled Arizona’s lead on the ensuing drive in the same exact manner.
DeAndre Hopkins makes presence known in Cardinals return vs. Saints
DeAndre Hopkins took the field for the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night for the first time since December 2021, and he had a major role on offense in a 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Hopkins caught his first pass of the season after serving a six-game PED suspension on...
Cardinals’ Rashard Lawrence carted off field vs. Saints, return questionable
Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Rashard Lawrence exited Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter on a cart. Lawrence landed hard on his right arm while attempting to tackle Saints running back Mark Ingram in the backfield and grabbed his shoulder. He stayed down surrounded by...
Robbie Anderson learned to ‘grind at a new level’ from Cardinals’ Jefferson
TEMPE — It’s been a season of change for new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The former Carolina Panther has seen different quarterbacks, is playing for a new team with a new scheme and even changed his first name over the last handful of months. A lot...
Watch: Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton gets 1st career interception vs. Saints
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton registered the first interception of his NFL career on Thursday Night Football vs. the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints leading 7-3 in the first quarter, quarterback Andy Dalton tried to force a ball over the middle on 3rd-and-8 from the Cardinals’ 10 yard line.
State Farm Stadium roof to be open Thursday for Cardinals-Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first home game of the season with the roof open at State Farm Stadium Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. The forecast in Glendale projects 87 degrees at 5 p.m. for a 5:15 p.m. MST kickoff with clear skies throughout the game.
Behind Enemy Lines: Stock is up for Saints’ run game, kicking
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Stock up on Saints run game, stock down on defense. By The Associated Press. STOCK UP. – The New Orleans Saints’ running game has averaged better than 230 yards...
Taysom Hill presents a Saints wrinkle the Cardinals must iron out on TNF
TEMPE — The New Orleans Saints enter their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with question marks surrounding their starting quarterback. With Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston both banged up entering the short week, who gets the nod on Thursday will be a gametime decision. What isn’t...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
