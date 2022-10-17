This is the uplifting story of Geno, who began his Seattle season as an afterthought and then segued into a huge contributor to unexpected success. I’m talking third baseman Eugenio Suarez, known affectionately in the Mariners’ clubhouse as Geno, who came to Seattle in March as a throw-in in the Jesse Winker trade. It was Winker’s bat that was going to be the difference-maker, but to get Winker you had to take Suarez and his high salary, which the Cincinnati Reds were looking to shed. And then Geno morphed into so much more — one of their most productive players all season, and the North Star in the clubhouse around whom their positive culture flowed.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO