MLB Playoffs: Pads-Phils 1-up in NLCS; Astros lead Yanks 2-0
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least. The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.
Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident
Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 has been the year of Geno in Seattle sports
This is the uplifting story of Geno, who began his Seattle season as an afterthought and then segued into a huge contributor to unexpected success. I’m talking third baseman Eugenio Suarez, known affectionately in the Mariners’ clubhouse as Geno, who came to Seattle in March as a throw-in in the Jesse Winker trade. It was Winker’s bat that was going to be the difference-maker, but to get Winker you had to take Suarez and his high salary, which the Cincinnati Reds were looking to shed. And then Geno morphed into so much more — one of their most productive players all season, and the North Star in the clubhouse around whom their positive culture flowed.
Yankees, in 2-0 ALCS hole, head home where aces await, but task doesn't change: 'We got to score'
Punchless in the ALCS, the Yankees need do little more than hop on a plane to enhance their chances of a turnaround.
It's time for this weekend's racing schedule
F1 is back in the USA, while NASCAR hits Homestead-Miami
LOOK: Mike Norvell uses helicopter to drop in on top running back
Norvell arrived in style to visit a former Seminole commitment.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW football mailbag: Which Huskies are likely to leave early for the NFL?
Washington is 5-2, with an offense that's intoxicating and a defense that's just plain toxic. But before the Huskies attempt to earn their first road win at Cal on Saturday night, let's open the mailbag and pick apart a pair of questions. UW’s defensive back two-deeps for the Cal game...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tariq Woolen and Seahawks feeling ‘good vibes’ in rookie’s breakout season
RENTON — Tariq Woolen walked somewhat hesitantly into the Seahawks’ meeting room at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last March. He’d had two previous meetings with the Seahawks, including at the Senior Bowl, which he said tended to focus more on what the film showed he’d done wrong than what he’d done right.
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints
There's no better place in the world to celebrate a win for your favorite sports team than Twitter! What's happening with the Red Sea now?
